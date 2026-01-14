Tesla self driving software to become subscription-only

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the EV brand’s full self-driving (FSD) software will only be available on a subscription basis from February 14.

Currently, US Tesla owners can purchase FSD (Supervised) for a one-time payment of $8000 or a subscription of $99 per month. It is an autonomous driving assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed.

At present, the package isn’t yet available in the UK due to tight regulations, but this could be subject to change, as the Government has confirmed plans to introduce self-driving technology on the roads in the near future.