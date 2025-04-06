NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated
slideshow

The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated

Looking to replace your car but think you can't afford to buy new? Well, these models might make you think again – especially after you've factored in our Target Price discounts...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published06 April 2025
The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated
Kia Picanto with Target Price logo
Red Vauxhall Corsa front cornering
Vauxhall Corsa interior dashboard
Mazda 2 front right driving
Mazda 2 dashboard
Dacia Sandero Stepway front cornering
Dacia Sandero Stepway test drive
Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
Dacia Sandero front cornering
Dacia Sandero interior dashboard
Hyundai i10 front cornering
Hyundai i10 steering wheel
Citroën C3 front right driving
Citroën C3 interior dashboard
Dacia Spring front right driving
Dacia Spring dashboard
Kia Picanto front right driving
Kia Picanto steering wheel
Citroen Ami front right tracking
Citroen Ami interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Our list of cars includes a variety of body styles, including hatchbacks and small SUVs, as well as multiple power options, including mild hybrid and fully electric cars.

What's more, many of the cars quoted here have some big discounts available, so it's worth checking our free New Car Deals service to see our latest deals. If any of the cars do take your liking, you can follow the review links to find out more about each car.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
What Car? magazine cover April 2025
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

most-reliable-skoda-models-enyaq-iv-driving
Feature

Are Skoda cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

Used small automatics
Slideshow

Best used automatic small cars for less than £10,000

Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Best of

Best-selling cars in the UK: record number of EVs sold in March

VW ID 3 front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen ID 3 from £249 per month

Car being stolen
Slideshow

The most stolen cars in the UK

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2025

IPSOIMPACTREPORT