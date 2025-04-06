The 10 cheapest new cars you can buy - reviewed and rated

Image 1 of 21

Our list of cars includes a variety of body styles, including hatchbacks and small SUVs, as well as multiple power options, including mild hybrid and fully electric cars.

What's more, many of the cars quoted here have some big discounts available, so it's worth checking our free New Car Deals service to see our latest deals. If any of the cars do take your liking, you can follow the review links to find out more about each car.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile