Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The 10 slowest-depreciating SUVs
slideshow

The 10 slowest-depreciating SUVs

Everyone wants to get the biggest bang for their buck when they sell their SUV, but some hold their value far better than others...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published15 February 2026
The 10 slowest-depreciating SUVs
Land Rover Defender with 2025 depreciation chart
Volkswagen Tayron front right driving
Lawrence Cheung test driving VW Tayron
Mercedes GLE Coupé front right driving
Mercedes GLC Coupé dashboard
Lexus LBX front cornering
Lexus LBX dashboard
Range Rover Sport front cornering
Range Rover Sport test drive
Porsche Macan front cornering
Porsche Macan interior dashboard
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid front cornering
George Hill test driving Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid
Mini Countryman front cornering
Mini Countryman interior dashboard
Land Rover Defender front right driving
Stuart Milne test driving Land Rover Defender
Mercedes G-Class 2022 front cornering
Mercedes G-Class 2022 interior dashboard
Lamborghini Urus front right tracking
Lamborghini Urus interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

You've probably heard of depreciation, but few car buyers pay it much attention when considering their new purchase – but they should, because depreciation could cost you big money.

Simply put, depreciation refers to the value your new car loses the minute you drive it away from the showroom, and the rate at which that value is lost varies wildly depending on which models you go for. It pays, then, to know which cars suffer from heavy depreciation, and which hold onto their value the best.

In this story, we're revealing the SUVs which manage to avoid the spectre of depreciation the most. And since SUVs represent some of the most popular and desirable models on UK roads, you'll see some very tempting cars here. We've chosen a typical ownership period of three years and 36,000 miles for all of them, in order to make our data comparable.

Unsurprisingly, this list features plenty of exotic and high-end models, but there are also more mainstream choices. In each case, you can click the links to read more about each car in our reviews, and see how much we can save you with our free New Car Deals service. All prices correct at the time of writing.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
most-and-least-reliable-premium-suvs-audi_q4_e-tron_vs_mercedes_eqa
Feature

What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable premium SUVs

What Car? magazine Awards 2026 cover
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Kia Niro EV front cornering
News

Gone but not forgotten: Kia Niro EV – and how much you should pay

Best campervans 2024
Slideshow

The Best campervans in 2026 - the best models for outdoor travels

Tesla Model Y Standard Long Range RWD front driving
News

New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD gets 383-mile range for £4k less

Red Peugeot 208 front right driving
News

Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 208 from £168 per month

Also consider