The 10 slowest-depreciating SUVs

You've probably heard of depreciation, but few car buyers pay it much attention when considering their new purchase – but they should, because depreciation could cost you big money.



Simply put, depreciation refers to the value your new car loses the minute you drive it away from the showroom, and the rate at which that value is lost varies wildly depending on which models you go for. It pays, then, to know which cars suffer from heavy depreciation, and which hold onto their value the best.

In this story, we're revealing the SUVs which manage to avoid the spectre of depreciation the most. And since SUVs represent some of the most popular and desirable models on UK roads, you'll see some very tempting cars here. We've chosen a typical ownership period of three years and 36,000 miles for all of them, in order to make our data comparable.

Unsurprisingly, this list features plenty of exotic and high-end models, but there are also more mainstream choices. In each case, you can click the links to read more about each car in our reviews, and see how much we can save you with our free New Car Deals service. All prices correct at the time of writing.

