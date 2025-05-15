Toyota bZ4X Touring: bigger and more rugged than ever
New Touring version of Toyota’s electric SUV gets a bigger boot, more rugged styling and a huge increase in towing capacity...
On sale Spring 2026 | Price from £50,000 (est)
The Toyota bZ4X range is growing – in every sense of the word – with the addition of the new bZ4X Touring, a model that’s longer than before, and provides more interior space as a result.
At just over 4.8m long, the electric SUV is closer to the likes of the BYD Sealion 7, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y in terms of length, and it’s slightly taller than the regular bZ4X, too.
Those new dimensions reap rewards when it comes to boot space, which is something somewhat lacking in the standard Toyota bZ4X. Luggage space is increased by a third over the current car, for a total of 600 litres – although the Model Y has more, at 854 litres.
Toyota highlights the “extended rear section” of the bZ4X Touring, so it seems doubtful there will be a similar increase in passenger space. Nevertheless, the standard-length bZ4X provides a huge amount of rear legroom.
Cementing its position as being more ‘outdoorsy’ then the regular bZ4X, the Touring features rugged detailing such as a grained black finish for the wheel arches, black alloy wheels, a new lower bumper and rear lights. Roof rails which can carry a hefty 70kg will be fitted as standard, and there’s a new colour: Brilliant Bronze.
There’s a new centre console and a revised instrument display with a 14in infotainment screen fitted as standard, which marks a significant increase over the 12.3in screen fitted to higher-spec versions of the standard bZ4X.
Earlier this year, Toyota announced a revised bZ4X, which features a sat-nav function which can recommend charging stops based on the battery’s charge state. This will be fitted as standard to Touring models.
The bZ4X Touring will will use the new, larger battery that will be fitted to the regular bZ4X, which is expected to provide 69kWh of usable capacity for an official range of up to 348 miles, and like that model, it will be able to accept an AC charge of between 11 and 22kW, depending on trim, from a home wallbox charger. It’s able to accept up to 150kW from a public charger, which is average rather than stellar: the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y can both charge faster.
Two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models will be available; the former producing 221bhp and the latter 376bhp, which will make it Toyota’s most powerful electric car currently available. It’s likely the four-wheel drive model will retain the standard car’s impressive off-road ability, but its 1500kg towing capacity is twice that of the current car.
