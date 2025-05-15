Toyota bZ4X Touring: bigger and more rugged than ever

The Toyota bZ4X range is growing – in every sense of the word – with the addition of the new bZ4X Touring, a model that’s longer than before, and provides more interior space as a result.

Those new dimensions reap rewards when it comes to boot space, which is something somewhat lacking in the standard Toyota bZ4X. Luggage space is increased by a third over the current car, for a total of 600 litres – although the Model Y has more, at 854 litres.

Toyota highlights the “extended rear section” of the bZ4X Touring, so it seems doubtful there will be a similar increase in passenger space. Nevertheless, the standard-length bZ4X provides a huge amount of rear legroom.

Cementing its position as being more ‘outdoorsy’ then the regular bZ4X, the Touring features rugged detailing such as a grained black finish for the wheel arches, black alloy wheels, a new lower bumper and rear lights. Roof rails which can carry a hefty 70kg will be fitted as standard, and there’s a new colour: Brilliant Bronze.