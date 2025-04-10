Toyota Corolla Touring Sports long-term test

More specifically, the Corolla Touring Sports I'm going to be putting to the test is in GR Sport trim. I chose it because it's the sharpest, sportiest looking trim of the lot – I think it really stands out. Not only does it bring parts of the exterior trim painted in black, but it has 18in diamond-cut alloy wheels, too. On the inside, it gets sports seats and red stitching. If that wasn’t enough, you also get GR badging sprinkled all over the place.

Before we get too carried away, I should mention that GR Sport is purely a trim level, much like S Line is to Audi and M Sport to BMW. In other words, this is no big sibling to the Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch.

With that decided, I turned to the engines available. There are just two to choose from, both being hybrids (HEVs) which, thankfully, I wouldn't have to plug in to get the best out of. One has a 1.8-litre petrol engine and 138bhp, the other a 2.0-litre petrol engine and 193bhp. A £1650 premium separates them.

In the end, I chose the 1.8-litre option. With its 0-62mph time of 9.4 seconds, I feel it’ll offer all the performance I could ever need – I’m after a workhorse, remember, not a sports car. It’s slightly more fuel efficient than the 2.0-litre as well (60.1mpg against 58.8mpg, officially).

It then came time to choose a colour, and disappointingly there's not much creativity on offer. There are two whites, two greys, a silver, black, red and blue. I decided on Pure White, solely because it’s the only no-cost option. Scarlet Flare (the red) was a tempting choice, albeit not to the point where I was comfortable putting myself £950 out of pocket.