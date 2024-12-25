Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric long-term test: report 1

Rather than the hatchback, though, I’ve opted for the Sports Tourer estate because it’s a more practical proposition, with more headroom for rear passengers and a square-shaped 516-litre boot, which is almost twice as large as that of the hatch.

I only have a small dog, who is happy to sit on the back seat bench, but the boot will be handy for transporting my road cycle and taking provisions to the small flock of urban sheep I check up on once a week.

As well as lashing eyes and storage nets on each side of the boot, there’s a handy hook attached to the floor panel that can be attached to the top of the rear hatch, so you don’t have to hold it up while accessing the compartments underneath it.

My car’s Ultimate trim also provides 40/20/40 folding rear seat backs so I can stow long items more easily, and it has an electric function that allows me to open the tailgate by waving a foot under the rear bumper.

Another significant advantage of my car’s spec is that its front seats have been approved by the independent German association Aktion Gesunder Rücken, which translates to Campaign for Healthier Backs. It tests products for back-friendliness and approves those that meet its standards. And as a long-time sufferer of back discomfort, I'm happy about that.