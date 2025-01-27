Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric long-term test: report 2

This was far less of a problem on my previous cars: the Tesla Model 3, which has swoopier styling, and Volvo XC40, which, although boxy, sits higher on the road.

The good news is that my car’s Ultimate spec provides two ways of opening the tailgate without me having to touch the car: I can use the keyfob or waggle my foot under the rear bumper.

I’ve been putting the car into Eco mode on my regular commute to try to improve the fairly abysmal range I’ve been getting in Normal mode. In Normal mode, my round trip uses up almost twice the range it should: the 90-mile round trip uses 165-175 miles of range depending on the traffic and speed I’m doing on the motorway.

Switching to Eco mode has helped a bit, but it’s only upped the range loss to 140-150 miles. This still means I need to charge the car up every night at home to ensure I can complete the commute the following day.

The range for short urban drives is still very poor, though, with the Astra using at least 50 miles of range to do less than 25 miles.