Volkswagen Golf GTI long-term test

While those cars seemed to me both fast and furious, things were always turned up a notch when a Golf GTI rocked up to play too. Whether in terms of sheer looks, noise or speed, they demolished any competition. And I’ve wanted to own one ever since.

So here we go. Sitting on my driveway right now is the latest example of the Golf GTI breed – a Clubsport model in bright King’s Red metallic paintwork. Clubsport versions of the GTI are even more bonkers than the standard car, with power from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine boosted to 296bhp, which results in the 0-62mph sprint time dropping to 5.6sec. The adaptive suspension and electronic front differential – which allows the two front wheels to turn at different speeds – have been tweaked, too, with the result being that you can use more of the Clubsport’s substantial power more of the time.

Add in a firmer but more comfortable ride than the standard car, a lower weight and even more aggressive styling, and I reckon this is the sweet spot in the GTI range.

The GTI comes with most of my kit needs covered as standard, but there were a couple of options I couldn’t resist choosing when speccing up the car. The 19in ‘Queenstown’ alloy wheels give my car a more sporting look than the smaller 18in units, while the panoramic sunroof will help me to make the most of the approaching British summer.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Chassis Control system will let me prioritise comfort or agility at the push of a button, while the area view monitor will hopefully help me to avoid any embarrassing car park scrapes. And the tracker? Well, that only seemed like a prudent idea given that, according to the most recent data, the Golf was Britain’s second most-stolen car in 2024.