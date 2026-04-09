Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5 updated with bigger batteries for longer range

Four-wheel-drive 4Motion versions of the ID 4 in Pro Match and Pro Black Edition trim have the same 77kWh battery as before, but range is upped from 325 miles to 341 miles, and power is also improved to 295bhp, compared with 282bhp before.

Pro editions of both cars now cost £570 more than before.

Interestingly, the hot GTX versions of the ID 4 and ID 5 now come with smaller 77kWh batteries instead of the 79kWh batteries of before. Despite this, Volkswagen claims that “efficiencies elsewhere” mean they have longer ranges: 326 miles in the ID 4 and 331 miles in the ID 5, compared with 322 and 327 miles previously. Power remains the same at 335bhp, but both GTX models cost £655 more than before.

Other changes have brought new vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability for the ID 4 and ID 5, allowing you to charge up external devices using the cars’ batteries. There are also some new physical buttons on the steering wheels, larger 19in wheels for entry-level trims, and a new electric tailgate for Pure Match trims.

Previously, both the ID 4 and ID 5 qualified for the Government’s band two Electric Car Grant, offering a discount of £1500 off the list price. Due to these new updates, Volkswagen must reapply for the grant; confirmation will be announced in due course.