Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5 updated with bigger batteries for longer range
Bigger batteries for two of Volkswagen’s electric SUVs bring some handy improvements...
They say that bigger is better, so the new Volkswagen ID 4 and ID 5 could be about to get some significant improvements, thanks to new batteries that promise more electric range and more powerful motors.
Indeed, Volkswagen has introduced new batteries across selected versions of its ID 4 and ID 5 electric cars. The ID 4 in Pure Essential and Match specifications now come with a 58kWh (total capacity) battery, as does the ID 5 in Pure Match trim – up from 52kWh before.
That translates to an official range of 265 miles in the ID 4 and 272 miles in the ID 5 – increased from 222 and 227 miles respectively. Both models now produce 187bhp from their rear-mounted motors.
Despite the improvements in range and power, prices remain unchanged for those versions, starting at £36,995 for the ID 4 and £41,090 for the ID 5.
In Pro Essential, Match and Black Edition trims, both models now come with a 79kWh battery, up from 77kWh before. The ID 4’s official range remains unchanged at 347 miles, while the ID 5 can now travel seven miles further, at 351 miles. Power output for both models stays the same at 282bhp.
Four-wheel-drive 4Motion versions of the ID 4 in Pro Match and Pro Black Edition trim have the same 77kWh battery as before, but range is upped from 325 miles to 341 miles, and power is also improved to 295bhp, compared with 282bhp before.
Pro editions of both cars now cost £570 more than before.
Interestingly, the hot GTX versions of the ID 4 and ID 5 now come with smaller 77kWh batteries instead of the 79kWh batteries of before. Despite this, Volkswagen claims that “efficiencies elsewhere” mean they have longer ranges: 326 miles in the ID 4 and 331 miles in the ID 5, compared with 322 and 327 miles previously. Power remains the same at 335bhp, but both GTX models cost £655 more than before.
Other changes have brought new vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability for the ID 4 and ID 5, allowing you to charge up external devices using the cars’ batteries. There are also some new physical buttons on the steering wheels, larger 19in wheels for entry-level trims, and a new electric tailgate for Pure Match trims.
Previously, both the ID 4 and ID 5 qualified for the Government’s band two Electric Car Grant, offering a discount of £1500 off the list price. Due to these new updates, Volkswagen must reapply for the grant; confirmation will be announced in due course.
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