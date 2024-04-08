LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
The most reliable large SUVs - and the least
slideshow

The most reliable large SUVs - and the least

In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable large SUVs in the UK.....

Author Avatar
by
Steve Huntingford
Published08 April 2024
Large SUVs are roomy, luxuriously appointed and supremely comfortable, and the best ones are also dependable companions that don't let you down.
Large SUV reliability main image
Red Mazda CX-5 right driving
Blue BMW X5 front right static
Audi Q5 50 TFSIe 2022 nose
Alfa Romeo Stelvio front cornering
Volvo XC60 2022 front cornering
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV RHD front left cornering
Honda CR-V 2022 front right tracking
Red Volvo XC60 front cornering
Lexus RX L front right tracking shot
Toyota RAV4 front cornering
Jaguar F-Pace front left driving
Red Mazda CX-5 front right driving
BMW X3 front left tracking
Citroën C5 Aircross front driving
Grey Ford Kuga front cornering
Land Rover Defender 130 front driving
Audi Q5 front right tracking
2020 Range Rover Velar D180 front
MG HS 2022 front cornering
Ford Kuga front cornering - 69 plate
Image 1 of 21

There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey. Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.6% and this year it's risen slightly to 92.9%.

Let's take a look at the most reliable first - we'll roll from Number 10 to Number 1- the most reliable. Then we'll look at the 10 least reliable:

Top 10s >
Best ofBest small SUVs

Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid – tried and tested

Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureMercedes EQE with Neil

Mercedes EQE long-term test

The Mercedes EQE offers the longest real-world range of any car we've ever tested, theoretically making it the ideal choice for high-mileage drivers

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Honda e:Ny1 vs used Volvo XC40 Recharge

New Honda e:Ny1 vs used Volvo XC40 Recharge

For the eco-conscious family, an electric SUV can be an enticing prospect, but should they splash out on a new e:Ny1 or go for a used, similarly priced XC40 Recharge?

News and advice
Peugeot e-3008 reader test team
Feature

Peugeot e-3008 reader test team

For sale sign in car
Advice

How to sell a car: the complete guide

Audi S3 front cornering
News

New Audi S3 is most powerful yet with 329bhp and 0-62mph in 4.7sec

Vauxhall Frontera, orange, front three quarters
News

Vauxhall Frontera: petrol and electric power for small SUV

Headlights main image
News

Government to investigate headlight glare

Real MPG: How realistic are official fuel economy figures?
Slideshow

Real MPG: the cars that beat official fuel economy figures

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO