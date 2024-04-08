The most reliable large SUVs - and the least
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable large SUVs in the UK.....
There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey. Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.6% and this year it's risen slightly to 92.9%.
Let's take a look at the most reliable first - we'll roll from Number 10 to Number 1- the most reliable. Then we'll look at the 10 least reliable:
Best small SUVs 2024 and the ones to avoid – tried and tested
Thinking of buying a new small SUV? Then make sure you read our rundown of the top 10 cars in this booming sector – plus, find out which ones we'd avoid
Mercedes EQE long-term test
The Mercedes EQE offers the longest real-world range of any car we've ever tested, theoretically making it the ideal choice for high-mileage drivers