The most reliable large SUVs - and the least

Large SUVs are roomy, luxuriously appointed and supremely comfortable, and the best ones are also dependable companions that don't let you down.

Image 1 of 21

There are plenty of good models to choose from and the class has consistently performed well in our annual Reliability Survey. Last year the average score for large SUVs was 92.6% and this year it's risen slightly to 92.9%.

Let's take a look at the most reliable first - we'll roll from Number 10 to Number 1- the most reliable. Then we'll look at the 10 least reliable: