Why Pod Point users love their home charger

As soon as your Pod Point Solo 3 charger is paired with the Pod Point App on your smartphone, a default overnight schedule will be automatically applied on weekdays. This means you can get home from work, plug your car in and let the charger do the rest to ensure you’ll wake up the next morning with a full battery. And if you’ve signed up to the right tariff, automatic overnight charging means you’ll also benefit from ultra-low electricity rates.

But if you want a more tailored charging experience, the Pod Point App lets you start and stop charging when you like, while also letting you set up a personalised schedule to fit charging more accurately into your daily life or your specific energy tariff.

The Pod Point App also offers a wealth of additional functionality, including the ability to view your charge history and monitor your charging costs and kWh consumed. And if you have to drive for work, you can easily export your business mileage at the touch of a button. Speaking of driving, the interactive map will help you find your nearest public chargers when on the go, too.

But the best part of the Pod Point App, according to Andrew, is how easy it is to use: “I’m not the most technically savvy person in the world, but even for me the app is incredibly simple to use. Everything is laid out clearly and the language is easy to understand – no jargon.”

Robert Morris from Buckinghamshire loves the plug-and-play nature of his Pod Point charger, but also enjoys the ability to customise his charging: “I decided to program my charger through the app after it was installed for the times that were most convenient and cost-effective for me. The app also makes it really easy to monitor my charging costs – much more so than filling up a car with petrol!”