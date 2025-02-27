Win Goodwood Members' Meeting tickets with the What Car? Reliability Survey
You could be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets worth £374 to the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, just by telling us about your car...
The annual What Car? Reliability Survey is open and ready to record your experiences - good and bad - with your car over the past year. To celebrate, we’re giving away a pair of tickets for the Goodwood Members’ Meeting 2025 worth £374.
The exciting weekend meeting is an epic motor racing event with high-speed track demonstrations, plus wonderful food and drink, fun-packed festivities and great entertainment. It's an exclusive event, too, because it's only open to members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, so you'll get uncrowded, intimate access to all areas of the site.
As well as admission for two people on Sunday 13 April, our prize draw tickets include a roving Grandstand pass to ensure you get the best views of all the action from the comfort of a covered, track-side seat.
For a chance to win a pair of tickets to this year’s event, all you have to do is tell us how dependable - or dire - your car has been, and provide your contact details at the end.
The What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, takes your valuable insights into your car’s dependability and turns them into unique Reliability Ratings for up to 199 car models. These are used by around two million people a year when they’re researching which car to buy.
Our scores are based on your real-life feedback on faulty cars, and we can’t compile them without you, so please complete the survey now.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here