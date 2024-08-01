Your guide to Skoda’s Simply Clever features
From ice scrapers to next-generation in-car connectivity, Škoda’s Simply Clever thinking makes driving easier, safer and more enjoyable...
“It’s the simple things in life that are also the most extraordinary,” Brazilian author Paulo Coehlo wrote in his 1988 best-selling novel ‘The Alchemist’. And he’s right. Sipping a coffee as the sun breaks over the horizon. A languid stroll through the park. Catching up with friends over lunch. All simple little things that inject a dash of joy into each and every day.
Skoda has long held a similar philosophy: recognising the virtues of the simple things, and how – when done well – they can make life on the road easier, less stressful and simply better. These, of course, come in the form of Skoda’s ingenious Simply Clever features.
Available across Skoda’s line-up, Simply Clever features range from a nifty ticket holder in the windscreen, all the way to removable rear seats and everything in between. Each one has been meticulously designed and engineered by Skoda’s super-smart design team to help you and your passengers cut hassle, save effort and win back time.
So, to help you navigate the world of Skoda Simple Clever, we’ve created this handy one-stop guide. Let’s get into it.
Learn more about Skoda’s Simply Clever thinking
Exterior Simply Clever features
The sharp bodywork creases, bold colours and balanced proportions of Skoda’s models bring plenty of car park appeal, but look a little closer and you’ll start to notice a wealth of amazing Simply Clever features beneath the skin.
Integrated funnel: This ingenious rubber lid for the washer fluid tank pops opens into a nifty funnel so you can effortlessly top-up the reservoir without making a mess.
Door-edge protection: We’ve all had that pit-of-the-stomach feeling after you’ve accidently dinked your car door in a car park. Thankfully, Skoda has you covered with automatically deploying plastic door-edge protectors that are spring-loaded so, when the door is opened, the protector flips out to prevent minor scratches on your car and the vehicle next to you.
Ice scraper: Located in the fuel filler cap (or tailgate), this handy tool is perfect for when the frost descends. It even doubles up as a tyre tread depth gauge, too, so you can make sure your tyres are safe for those treacherous winter conditions. Clever.
Misfuel protection: According to the AA, around 20,000 people misfuel their car every year. Ouch. To help you avoid the same fate, this special feature makes it near-impossible to put petrol into your diesel vehicle.
Virtual pedal: No spare hands to open the boot? Simply wave your foot under the rear bumper and the tailgate will automatically pop open. How, you ask? Magic. Not really, there’s a clever sensor tucked away under the bumper.
Front-seat Simply Clever features
Designed to enhance comfort, practicality and safety, as well as compliment the all-round roominess of a Skoda, these up-front Simply Clever features make every journey that little bit more special.
Ticket holder in the A-pillar: “Did I give you that parking ticket?”, “No, you had it.” Sound familiar? With this clever contraption located to the side of the windscreen, you’ll never lose that pesky parking ticket again.
Easy-open cup holder: The bottle holder in the centre console is designed to grip the bottom of a standard 0.5-litre bottle securely in place so that you can open it with one hand while driving.
Jumbo box: This one does exactly what it says on the tin: a vast storage compartment located in the adjustable armrest between the front seats for all your snacks and gadgets.
Umbrella compartment: Probably the most famous piece of Simply Clever thinking comes in the form of Skoda’s door- or seat-located umbrellas. The compartments are water-resistant so damp umbrellas can be stored without leaking into the vehicle.
Multimedia holder: Ever wondered how to keep your smartphone, coins or keys from sliding around in-car? If you have, this Simply Clever feature is here for you. No matter how tight the turn, the holder will keep your important little things within reach and sight.
Storage nets on the front seats: These useful storage pockets on the inside edges of the front seat backrests are designed for all kinds of passenger clobber, such as mobile phones and charging cables.
Front-passenger seat control: In certain Skoda Superb and Skoda Enyaq models, the driver can use the infotainment system to move the front passenger seat forward, giving the rear passenger palatial amounts of rear leg room. True first-class comfort.
Electric child safety lock: Heading on an impromptu day trip with the whole family? Simply activate and deactivate the rear-door child locks from the comfort of the driver’s seat. That’s one less thing to worry about.
Waste bin in the door trim: Apple cores, sweet wrappings and paper tissues - where do you put them all? Skoda offers a Simply Clever solution: a little rubbish bin. It clips onto the storage well of the passenger door and is easy to slide out when you wish to empty the bag.
Bottle holders in the front doors: A thirsty driver is an unhappy driver. Luckily, the front door panel of every Skoda has enough space to store a large 1.5-litre bottle of water.
Rear-seat Simply Clever features
Passengers in the second and third rows get their fair share of Simply Clever features, too. They also enhance comfort and make transporting people and stuff even easier, all while making travel more enjoyable for the kids.
B-pillar hooks: Where to put that coat, jumper or suit jacket so it doesn't slide around on the back seats? These B-pillar hooks keep your clothes in place without creasing them.
Mobile phone pockets: The pockets on the rear of the front seats are great for storage, but they’re a little too big for a smartphone. Selected Skoda models solve this with an additional little pocket that’s perfect for rear passengers' phones.
Retractable sun blinds: Want some protection from the sun, or a bit of privacy while you work? These retractable sun blinds – hidden away when not in use – pull out to protect the interior of your Skoda from the outside world.
Tablet holder: Attached easily and securely to the front head restraints (or rear armrest in certain models), this clever feature will keep passengers – young and old – entertained for mile after mile.
Adjustable second row of seats: The second row of seats in the Skoda Kodiaq can be adapted to suit your entire family: move the seats forward or back by 180mm and tilt the backrests so everyone can find the ideal position.
Rear backrest foldable from the boot: Picked up more than you bargained for at IKEA? No problem with the button-operated folding rear backrests from the boot. A single move is all it takes to have the Skoda's full capacity immediately at your disposal.
Rear seat sleep headrests: Want your passengers to have the full VIP treatment? Fit the rear seat sleep headrests to your Skoda and your rear passengers can adjust their rear headrests to create a recliner on-the-go. Oh, and you get a snug blanket, too.
Bottle and mobile phone holders: A bottle holder with an integrated mobile phone holder for the passenger in the left seat of the third row, plus a separate mobile phone compartment for the other third row passenger are available in the Skoda Kodiaq.
Luggage and storage Simply Clever features
Skoda models are synonymous with practicality, especially when it comes to boot space. And to help you make the most of all that room, there’s a wealth of Simply Clever gadgets.
Double-sided boot liner: On one side, there's a robust and easily washable surface, on the other, plush textile carpeting. Simply flip the liner to suit the day’s adventure.
Bag hooks in the boot: These sturdy hooks in the boot are designed to hang items or baggage which would otherwise be unstable or wouldn’t fit on the boot floor. Bring on the weekly shop.
Multi-function storage pocket: Not sure where to put your wet coat, jacket or umbrella in the boot? This multi-function storage pocket underneath the boot covering offers space for things like these to keep them clean and tidy.
Foldable towing hook with electric release: Whether you’re a caravanning connoisseur or you occasionally dust off your trailer, this electronically operated fold-out tow hook means you’re always prepared. The hook and integrated socket are seamlessly deployed using a button in the boot.
Adjustable storage compartment in the boot: This expandable boot compartment will keep anything secure – even a football.
One-touch retractable boot cover: With one gentle push, this retractable luggage compartment automatically recoils to free up the boot for loading. When you’re done, pull it back in place to keep all your belongings covered and out of sight.
Automatic retractable load cover: For even more effortless loading, the automatic load cover retracts by one notch as soon as the tailgate is opened.
Cargo fasteners in the boot: Items can be secured in the boot via these trick, highly configurable cargo fasteners. Simply stick them to the boot floor, slide your luggage in and everything will remain right where you want it.
Net on the underside of the parcel shelf: Suitable for small items such as an umbrella and clothing, the net on the underside of the parcel shelf provides that extra bit of useful storage you’ve always wanted.
Boot nets: For bigger items, you’ll need bigger nets. Using the intricate matrix of hooks and shelves, these nets work wonders to prevent bigger items from rolling around.
Boot barrier net: In a Skoda, you can never have enough netting. This dividing net lets you to make the most of the luggage compartment capacity. Once in place, you can load the boot to the roof without the risk of the stuff falling into the passenger compartment.
Variable boot floor: Another piece of Simply Clever thinking comes in the form of this adjustable boot floor. Move it up to help with unloading; move it down for more space. It’s as easy as that.
Next-generation Simply Clever tech
As Skoda’s models have become more advanced, so has its Simply Clever thinking. Meet Skoda’s next generation of Simply Clever features.
SmartLink: SmartLink offers a connection (wireless connection is optionally available) between your smartphone and the in-built infotainment via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Skoda Connect: Skoda Connect is the always-online navigation and infotainment system that sits at the core of every new Skoda and acts as the heart of Skoda’s streamlined Simply Clever approach to smart connected tech.
Personalisation: The personalisation mode of your Skoda infotainment screen lets different drivers call up their own individual settings after turning on the car. The car distinguishes the various users by the key they use to unlock the vehicle, and adjusts the settings accordingly based on the profile that has been saved.
Front & rear USB ports: Use these ports to keep all your devices topped up on every journey.
USB-C in the rear-view mirror: If you use a dashcam, this optional rear-mirror-mounted USB-C connector will be right up your street. No more annoying cables crawling through your cabin.
Wireless charging with cooling: Not only can you effortlessly charge your phone (or two in the Skoda Kodiaq) on the go, but the active cooling function will help prevent overheating. Genius.
So, there you have it, the comprehensive one-stop guide to Skoda’s expanded range of Simply Clever features. Perhaps it’s time to try them out for yourself.
Learn more about Skoda’s Simply Clever thinking
Best small electric cars 2024 - the top 10, plus one to avoid
Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?
Honda e:Ny1 long-term test
Is the Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV a sensible choice for tackling city centre roads plus longer trips to the countryside? We're living with one to find out