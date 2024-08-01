Your guide to Skoda’s Simply Clever features

So, to help you navigate the world of Skoda Simple Clever, we’ve created this handy one-stop guide. Let’s get into it. Learn more about Skoda’s Simply Clever thinking

Exterior Simply Clever features

The sharp bodywork creases, bold colours and balanced proportions of Skoda’s models bring plenty of car park appeal, but look a little closer and you’ll start to notice a wealth of amazing Simply Clever features beneath the skin.

Integrated funnel: This ingenious rubber lid for the washer fluid tank pops opens into a nifty funnel so you can effortlessly top-up the reservoir without making a mess.

Door-edge protection: We’ve all had that pit-of-the-stomach feeling after you’ve accidently dinked your car door in a car park. Thankfully, Skoda has you covered with automatically deploying plastic door-edge protectors that are spring-loaded so, when the door is opened, the protector flips out to prevent minor scratches on your car and the vehicle next to you.

Ice scraper: Located in the fuel filler cap (or tailgate), this handy tool is perfect for when the frost descends. It even doubles up as a tyre tread depth gauge, too, so you can make sure your tyres are safe for those treacherous winter conditions. Clever.

Misfuel protection: According to the AA, around 20,000 people misfuel their car every year. Ouch. To help you avoid the same fate, this special feature makes it near-impossible to put petrol into your diesel vehicle.

Virtual pedal: No spare hands to open the boot? Simply wave your foot under the rear bumper and the tailgate will automatically pop open. How, you ask? Magic. Not really, there’s a clever sensor tucked away under the bumper.