Do you need to buy EV tyres for your electric car?

How to choose EV tyres

Howat advocates replacing worn tyres on a like-for-like basis, down to the same brand and model. That might not be a surprise, but he backs this up with some salient points.

“Tyres are a critical safety component of a vehicle,” he says. “If a tyre maker has developed a tyre that ’s optimised for a specific model of car in terms of handling, grip, economy and noise, buyers have the guarantee that they’re getting the best performance for their car by choosing that tyre.”

Ray Kavanagh, the CEO of leading online tyre retailer Blackcircles, acknowledges that consistency is an important consideration for EV owners. “Sticking with the tyres that were fitted as standard equipment ensures that they’re aligned with the engineering and design of the vehicle, promoting safety, performance and efficiency,” he says.

“However, it’s also important to note that many of the tyre designs created for ICE vehicles are also suitable for EVs. There are many tyre options with similar qualities and capabilities to the tyres originally fitted that would be perfectly suitable for that vehicle. In terms of the law, you can use any roadworthy tyres that correctly fit your EV.”