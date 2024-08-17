What is E10 fuel and how could it affect you and your car?

When filling up your car with petrol, you’re likely to be greeted with a choice of two green petrol pumps: E10 and E5. While the two fuels are not too dissimilar, there are some cars that are not compatible with E10, which is a type of unleaded petrol that was introduced in September 2021 to help reduce carbon emissions. So, here we explain everything you need to know about the fuel and how it can impact you and your car.

What is E10 fuel?

E10 is petrol that contains twice as much bioethanol as the E5 petrol that was previously the norm in the UK: 10%, as the name suggests. Bioethanol is a mixture of petrol and ethanol made from materials including low-grade grains, sugars and waste wood, with the idea being its use being to reduce carbon emissions.