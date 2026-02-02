Tyre prices: How much should I pay for tyres?
There's a myriad of choices when it comes to buying car tyres, so we explain how to choose the best ones for your car and how much you should pay...
As the only part of your car in direct contact with the road, tyres are of critical importance, but few motorists relish buying them. The market can be a minefield, as evidenced by the fact there is no consensus on how many brands are available in the UK, with most informed guesses suggesting the figure is in the hundreds – a scenario further muddled by the increasing numbers of ultra-cheap products now offered sporting unfamiliar branding, many from China.
This influx has also highlighted wild variations in price. In general terms, the tyre market follows the principle “you get what you pay for”, but with the differences so vast it’s no surprise buyers get confused. As an example, consider the Ford Puma, Britain’s biggest selling car in each of the past three years. It can be fitted with a variety of different sized tyres, but among the more common is the 215 55 R17 size (see below for an explanation of what these figures refer to).
A search on the website of major retailer National showed no fewer than 49 different options available at this size, ranging from the specialist Cinturato Winter 3 from premium brand Pirelli at £284.99 per tyre (fully fitted) to just £60.99 for one from Chinese budget brand Rovelo. Multiply these costs by four – one for each corner – and this amounts to a potential difference in outlay of £896. And that’s restricting the search to a reputable retailer; other, less familiar vendors offer even cheaper, more obscure brands.
How much should I pay for tyres?
Only you can decide how much of a value you place on safety, but the evidence from independent testing is clear – premium tyres, which are the most expensive, deliver the best performance and grip in the wet and dry, plus offer the greatest durability. As such, our recommendation is to pay as much as you can afford, because the variation in, for example, braking performance between top-end and budget rubber can be the difference between coming safely to a halt and crashing, with all the trauma that entails.
Below we’ve listed sample prices for that 215 55 R17 tyre size across the premium, mid-range and budget sectors. It’s worth being aware – as we explain our our guide to the best tyre brands – that some mid-range brands are owned by premium players, such as Avon (Goodyear), Firestone (Bridgestone) and Uniroyal (Continental), and that means they benefit from oversight from their parent company, which might provide reassurance for some buyers.
Premium 215 55 R17 tyres
(Prices quoted represent the lowest and highest we found from a handful of national retailers for a fully fitted single tyre)
Continental EcoContact 6 £138 to £191
Bridgestone Turanza T005 £124 to £139
Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance 2 £148 to £164
Mid-range 215 55 R17 tyres
Avon ZV7 £103 to £116
Kumho Ecsta PS7 £98 to £100
Budget 215 55 R17 tyres
iLink L-Zeal 56 £58 to £64
Dynamo Street-H MU71 £74 to £76
How can I save money on tyres?
Knowing exactly what you want is a good start. That enables you to search online for specific tyres, comparing prices from the outset. Fitting two tyres at once on the same axle – as well as enhancing safety – can also reduce the unit price, with retailers offering money-off discounts, cashbacks, voucher codes and even incentives such as Amazon Gift Cards for multiple purchases. With high-street retailers, ordering in advance online generally secures a better deal than simply turning up on spec, as it gives them time to source tyres at the best price.
Should I pay for fitting separately?
Most of the prices quoted on the major retailers’ websites are for fully fitted tyres, but it is possible to opt for delivery only and arrange fitting yourself. On a pair of Bridgestone Turanzas from eTyres, for example, this would save £37. But with prices for fitting per wheel starting from around £15, any savings would be minimal.
Should I use a mobile tyre fitter?
Using eTyres and the Turanza as an example again, you can opt to have these fully fitted at a garage or at home, via a mobile operator. While the latter might prove more convenient, it will cost extra, with prices starting at £30 for a fitter to come to your house – albeit with an appointment in a week’s time. Next day fitting saw the starting price double to £60.
FAQs
What are the best tyres for my car?
Replacement tyres that match those supplied when the car was new are ideal. But if these are unavailable or too expensive, it’s acceptable to fit more affordable alternatives if they are of the same specification. Replacing in pairs across the same axle avoids potential dangers caused by uneven wear, while having two different sizes on the same axle will mean MOT failure.
How do I find out what size my car’s tyres are?
All tyres carry markings on their sidewalls that identify key characteristics. Their size is revealed by a sequence of numbers and letters. The most common size in Britain is 205 55 R16; the 255 relates to width in millimetres, the 55 is the aspect ratio or profile height (ie 55% of the width) and the 16 refers to the diameter in inches. If you’re not confident about reading the tyre, the car handbook should also contain this information, while some retailers have online tools that reveal vehicle manufacturers’ recommended tyre sizes by inputting your car’s number plate.
Should I buy part-worn tyres?
We wouldn’t recommend it. Part-worn tyres have been used previously, and must be identified as such. There are all sorts of other rules they are expected to comply with, but the reality is they often don’t because enforcement of the regulations in this sector is haphazard. Add in the fact that their source is generally impossible to trace – meaning you have no idea of their history – and buying part-worns is a gamble, even if they do offer cheap prices. On a critical safety item such as tyres, this is a risk you shouldn’t take.
My car has a puncture: where can I find same-day tyre fitting?
Many of the established national chains offer same-day fitting if you can get your vehicle to their branch, while some have mobile services that will come to you at home or if you are stranded. There also plenty of independents who provide this service too, although always check reviews before committing. Same-day fitting is, of course, subject to tyre availability. Obviously the more common sizes are more readily available.
