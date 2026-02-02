What are the best tyres for my car?

Replacement tyres that match those supplied when the car was new are ideal. But if these are unavailable or too expensive, it’s acceptable to fit more affordable alternatives if they are of the same specification. Replacing in pairs across the same axle avoids potential dangers caused by uneven wear, while having two different sizes on the same axle will mean MOT failure.

How do I find out what size my car’s tyres are?

All tyres carry markings on their sidewalls that identify key characteristics. Their size is revealed by a sequence of numbers and letters. The most common size in Britain is 205 55 R16; the 255 relates to width in millimetres, the 55 is the aspect ratio or profile height (ie 55% of the width) and the 16 refers to the diameter in inches. If you’re not confident about reading the tyre, the car handbook should also contain this information, while some retailers have online tools that reveal vehicle manufacturers’ recommended tyre sizes by inputting your car’s number plate.

Should I buy part-worn tyres?

We wouldn’t recommend it. Part-worn tyres have been used previously, and must be identified as such. There are all sorts of other rules they are expected to comply with, but the reality is they often don’t because enforcement of the regulations in this sector is haphazard. Add in the fact that their source is generally impossible to trace – meaning you have no idea of their history – and buying part-worns is a gamble, even if they do offer cheap prices. On a critical safety item such as tyres, this is a risk you shouldn’t take.

