What is i-Size?

Although R129 seats can be secured either by a seatbelt or Isofix mounts, i-Size seats only have Isofix points; this makes them easier to install and less prone to fitting issues. If you want an i-Size seat, look for the yellow i-Size label on the seat.

R129 i-Size child seat groups

40cm to 85cm (baby seats)

These seats are usually lightweight infant carriers that are easy to get in and out of a car while the baby is still in the seat, making it easier for parents to transport babies. They generally have quick-release catches to remove the seat from its base with one hand, and a carry handle that also acts as additional crash protection.

Many infant carriers have extended lie-flat settings that enable the baby to be positioned almost flat in the seat, which is the optimal position for ease of breathing. Another useful feature is a rotating function that enables the carrier to be fitted into the car facing the parent and then swivelled into the correct rearward-facing position.



40cm to 105cm (toddler seats)