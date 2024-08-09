The most reliable family SUVs - and the least

Most and least reliable family SUVs

Family SUVs provide practicality with class and a lofty driving position, making them a hit with parents and other drivers.

They're generally a reliable bunch, scoring an average of 93.7% last year in our Reliability Survey and 92.6% this year, but you'll want to make sure that yours is one of the good ones.

To compile the annual What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we ask thousands of car owners to tell us how dependable their cars have been over the previous 24 months.

For every car that has suffered a fault, we ask in what area the issue occurred, plus how much it cost to repair and how long it spent in the workshop. This information is used to create a reliability rating for each model and brand where we have a large enough response rate.

This year, the survey had 21,732 responses and that enabled us to report on 178 models (up to five years old) from 32 brands. Here are the most (and least) reliable family SUVs you can buy.

