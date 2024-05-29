Audi A6 Avant long-term test

This should have me covered for all the tip runs and Ikea shopping sprees that domestic life throws my way, as well as perhaps indulging me with a spot of bike and kayak lugging – supporting the kind of fashionable pursuits that family SUVs are supposed to be all about.

Happily, the company car gods have smiled on me, giving me the chance to find out with the latest Audi A6. Ruefully, I'd say I've grown more sensible over the years since I bought the A4, and since I now have all the mundane responsibilities that come with being a homeowner, I've gone for the bigger A6, in estate (Avant in Audi-speak) form rather than as a saloon.

Like my A4, the A6 is in Sport trim level. However, whereas Sport was an upscale trim back in 1998, these days it's the bottom rung, below S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung. Okay, Sport isn't as eye-catching as those racier trim levels, but I very much like my car's restrained, low-key looks (even more so, thanks to its Firmament Blue metallic paint – a £685 option). And while its 18in alloy wheels aren't as stylishly wheelarch-filling as the bigger ones of the flashier trims, I reckon they're still pretty handsome. Plus, with deeper tyre sidewalls, and eschewing the sports suspension set-up of S line models and above, the Sport's ride ought to be comfier, too.

It's not as if going for a higher trim level brings a performance advantage, either. Decoding the 45 TFSI badge on my car's tailgate will tell you that it has a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 261bhp, which seems a stupendous amount of power given that my A4's 1.8-litre engine can only muster 148bhp. Both engines are turbocharged; the A6's must be very turbocharged indeed.