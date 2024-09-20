Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo

Image 1 of 22

For the majority of modern families, SUVs are becoming the go-to car of choice. It's not hard to see why, either, because the best family SUVs offer the kind of high-up driving position which lots of buyers crave, alongside a practical boot, a comfortable ride and smooth, efficient engines.

While there are lots of petrol engine options among family SUVs – and some diesels – you'll also find plenty of plug-in hybrids and a growing number of electric SUVs to choose from too. The latter make especially good sense as company cars because of their low Benefit-in-Kind tax ratings.

Our expert reviewers have first-hand experience of every family SUV on the market, and have tested them over hundreds of miles, both at our private test track and on public roads back-to-back against their key rivals. From what they're like to drive and live with to how much they'll cost you to run, we've assessed every area that matters to family SUV buyers, and our research suggests that reliability, a comfortable driving position and interior quality are key qualities for buyers in this market.

After all of our testing, our experts rate the Kia Sportage as the best family SUV you can buy. To find out which version we recommend, though, and which other SUVs we think you should buy, you'll need to keep reading. We've also named the family SUV which we think you should avoid at all costs.

You can read about each model in more detail in our full new car reviews, and search the best family SUV deals available, too. Alternatively, check out our definitive list of the best SUVs on sale today.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile