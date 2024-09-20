NEW REVIEWS:

Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo

Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided...

Stuart Milne
Published20 September 2024
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Best family SUVs 2024
Audi Q5 front right tracking
Audi Q5 interior dashboard
Silver Lexus NX front cornering
Lexus NX interior dashboard
Mercedes GLC front driving
Mercedes GLC dashboard
Blue Skoda Enyaq front right driving
Skoda Enyaq interior front seats
Volvo XC40 front cornering grey
Volvo XC40 dashboard
BMW iX3 front cornering
BMW iX3 dashboard
New Genesis GV60 front cornering
Genesis GV60 dashboard
Kia EV6 front left driving silver
Kia EV6 facelift interior dashboard
Renault Scenic E-Tech front right driving
Renault Scenic E-Tech dashboard
Kia Sportage front cornering
Kia Sportage dashboard
Jeep Compass front left driving
For the majority of modern families, SUVs are becoming the go-to car of choice. It's not hard to see why, either, because the best family SUVs offer the kind of high-up driving position which lots of buyers crave, alongside a practical boot, a comfortable ride and smooth, efficient engines.

While there are lots of petrol engine options among family SUVs – and some diesels – you'll also find plenty of plug-in hybrids and a growing number of electric SUVs to choose from too. The latter make especially good sense as company cars because of their low Benefit-in-Kind tax ratings.

Our expert reviewers have first-hand experience of every family SUV on the market, and have tested them over hundreds of miles, both at our private test track and on public roads back-to-back against their key rivals. From what they're like to drive and live with to how much they'll cost you to run, we've assessed every area that matters to family SUV buyers, and our research suggests that reliability, a comfortable driving position and interior quality are key qualities for buyers in this market.

After all of our testing, our experts rate the Kia Sportage as the best family SUV you can buy. To find out which version we recommend, though, and which other SUVs we think you should buy, you'll need to keep reading. We've also named the family SUV which we think you should avoid at all costs.

You can read about each model in more detail in our full new car reviews, and search the best family SUV deals available, too. Alternatively, check out our definitive list of the best SUVs on sale today.

