Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo

Image 1 of 22

Think of the best family SUVs as being like Swiss Army knives – they offer the kind of raised-up driving positions which SUV buyers love, plus practicality which will please your family, and a smooth yet efficient power source. We say 'power source' rather than 'engine' these days, because there are an increasing number of options for drivers to choose from. Indeed, alongside traditional petrol and diesel options, buyers have hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric choices.

It's worth noting that while they won't suit everyone, opting for a plug-in hybrid or electric family SUV could be advantageous if you run one as a company car, since their low C02 emissions mean they quality for a low Benefit-in-Kind tax rating.

Our expert reviewers have first-hand experience of every family SUV on the market, and have tested them over hundreds of miles, both at our private test track and on public roads back-to-back against their key rivals. From what they're like to drive and live with to how much they'll cost you to run, we've assessed every area that matters to family SUV buyers, and our research suggests that reliability, a comfortable driving position and interior quality are key qualities for buyers in this market.

After all of our testing, our experts rate the Kia Sportage as the best family SUV you can buy. To find out which version we recommend, though, and which other SUVs we think you should buy, you'll need to keep reading. We've also named the family SUV which we think you should avoid at all costs.

You can read about each model in more detail in our full new car reviews, and search the best family SUV deals available, too. Alternatively, check out our definitive list of the best SUVs on sale today.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile