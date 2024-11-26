NEW REVIEWS:

Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo

Want practicality, class and an elevated driving position in a relatively compact and affordable package? These are the top 10 cars you should be looking at – and the ones that are best avoided...

Stuart Milne
Published26 November 2024
Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo
Best family SUVs 2024
White Audi Q5 front right driving
Audi Q5 interior dashboard
Kia EV6 front right driving
Kia EV6 dashboard
Silver Lexus NX front cornering
Lexus NX interior dashboard
Mercedes GLC front driving
Mercedes GLC dashboard
Skoda Enyaq front cornering
Skoda Enyaq test drive
Volvo XC40 front cornering grey
Volvo XC40 dashboard
BMW iX3 front cornering
BMW iX3 dashboard
New Genesis GV60 front cornering
New Genesis GV60 dashboard
Renault Scenic E-Tech front right driving
Renault Scenic E-Tech dashboard
Kia Sportage front cornering
Kia Sportage dashboard
Lexus UX 300h front cornering
The modern family SUV needs to truly be a Jack of all trades – and a master of most of them. Whether it's ferrying the kids to school, or you to work in comfort, or taking everyone on holiday with a boot crammed full of cargo, family SUVs can take it all in their stride.

The best in this market offer the sort of high-up driving positions which most buyers love, along with punchy yet economical engines – or electric motors – and all the latest technology. Because of that versatility, it's easy to see why an increasing number of car buyers are shopping for family SUVs. But with so many models to choose from, ranging from different sizes and price points to those with petroldieselhybridplug-in hybrid and electric power, knowing which deserve a spot on your shortlist can be tricky – and that's where this story can help.

Of course, choosing plug-in hybrid or electric power for your family SUV can bring advantages, with such models currently very cheap to run as a company car, since their low C02 emissions translate to cheap Benefit-in-Kind taxes.

As you might imagine, our team of expert reviewers have spent thousands of hours testing every family SUV on the market in detail. We drive each model back-to-back against its key rivals, both on public roads and at our private test track, to assess its performance and how good it is to drive. We also fill every model with people and luggage, so we can tell you which family SUVs are the most comfortable for you and your family. We pay particular attention to the areas which our research suggests matters most to family SUV buyers – that's reliability, a comfortable driving position and good interior quality.

At the end of all that testing, our experts have named the Kia Sportage as the best family SUV you can buy. You'll need to keep reading to find out why, though, alongside which version we recommend and which other models made our top 10. We've also named the family SUV which we think you should avoid, too.

Should any car here take your fancy, you can read more about each model in our full new car reviews, and search the best family SUV deals available, too.

