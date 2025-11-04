Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

The best small electric cars in 2025
The best small electric cars in 2025

Think going electric has to be expensive? Well, the best small EVs prove otherwise, but which models are we talking about, and which one should you avoid at all costs?...

Darren Moss
Published04 November 2025
Best small electric cars 2025: the cheap EVs to choose
Renault 5 and Mini Cooper SE
Fiat 500e front cornering
Claire Evans driving Electric Fiat 500 Cabrio
BYD Dolphin front cornering
BYD Dolphin dashboard
Citroën ë-C3 front cornering
Citroen e-C3 dashboard
Mini Cooper Electric front right driving
Mini Cooper Electric dashboard
VW ID 3 front cornering
VW ID 3 dashboard
MG4 front cornering
Claire Evans test driving MG4 EV XPower
Renault Megane E-Tech front left driving
Renault Megane E-Tech dashboard
Cupra Born front cornering
Cupra Born front interior
Hyundai Inster front cornering
Dan Jones test driving Hyundai Inster
Renault 5 front cornering
Renault 5 dashboard
Citroen Ami front right tracking
It's a myth that going electric has to be an expensive move – because the best small electric cars are cheap to buy as well as being cheap to run.

Indeed, as with larger electric cars or electric SUVs, going for one can save you a bundle on your running costs if you can charge it up at home or at work. And don't think that by going for a smaller car you're going to be struggling for space, because the best here offer more than enough room for your family and all of their luggage.

We define a small electric car as being anything which doesn't measure more than 4500mm in length, and while that means some larger models such as the Tesla Model 3 or BYD Seal don't qualify here, there are still lots of cracking options in this class – including our reigning What Car? Car of the Year.

You can read more about each of the models below by following the links through to our dedicated reviews. And if anything takes your fancy, you can also see what deals are available. We've also answered some common questions about small electric cars at the bottom of this story.

