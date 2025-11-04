The best small electric cars in 2025

Best small electric cars 2025: the cheap EVs to choose

It's a myth that going electric has to be an expensive move – because the best small electric cars are cheap to buy as well as being cheap to run.

Indeed, as with larger electric cars or electric SUVs, going for one can save you a bundle on your running costs if you can charge it up at home or at work. And don't think that by going for a smaller car you're going to be struggling for space, because the best here offer more than enough room for your family and all of their luggage.

We define a small electric car as being anything which doesn't measure more than 4500mm in length, and while that means some larger models such as the Tesla Model 3 or BYD Seal don't qualify here, there are still lots of cracking options in this class – including our reigning What Car? Car of the Year.

You can read more about each of the models below by following the links through to our dedicated reviews. And if anything takes your fancy, you can also see what deals are available. We've also answered some common questions about small electric cars at the bottom of this story.

