The best sports cars 2024 – plus the one to avoid

Best sports cars 2024

Image 1 of 22

There are several criteria by which you can judge a new car, but for a sports car none is as important as fun.

A great sports car should be able to put a smile on your face whether you’re gliding along a smooth, scenic B-road or tackling potholes and speed bumps on a drizzly Monday morning commute. That means ride comfort, interior quality and generous equipment levels are often just as important as deft handling, a powerful engine and a fast 0-62mph sprint time.

Here are the 10 best sports cars you can buy – plus one you should steer clear of.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile