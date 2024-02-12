New 656bhp, 202mph Aston Martin Vantage revealed

Fuel economy stands at an official 23.3mpg, which is a 1.2mpg improvement on the Audi R8 and matches that of the 911 Turbo. The Vantage’s CO2 emissions of 274g/km are marginally better than its rivals, though will still attract the top band of first-year VED tax.

Under the skin, the Vantage is based on a lightweight aluminium structure and ensures a perfect 50:50 weight distribution for what is claimed to be “a definitive” driving experience. Aston Martin points to work done to improve refinement, which is a weak point of the current car.

New adaptive dampers designed to react more quickly to changing road conditions. A number of driving modes will control these suspension settings, along with the electronic stability program (ESP) and the electronic differential which increases grip and stability out of corners.

The steering system has been revised to provide greater response, and has been designed to work hand in hand with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres, designed specifically for the car. Three different 21in alloy wheel designs will be available, hiding large brakes, with high-performance carbon ceramic brakes offered as an option.