New 656bhp, 202mph Aston Martin Vantage revealed
New Aston Martin Vantage is the most powerful version yet; features new tech and a likely price hike...
On sale Mid-2024 | Price from £150,000 (est)
The Cambridge Dictionary describes blue blood as “someone having been born into a family that belongs to the highest social class”, and there are few more cars deserving of the accolade as the Aston Martin Vantage.
The name dates back to 1950 as an engine package for the DB2, and has appeared on various models ever since; the heritage of Vantage is unimpeachable
So, the new 2024 Aston Martin Vantage has big, sporty boots to fill if it’s to compete with its closest rivals, the Audi R8 and Porsche 911 Turbo. The spec sheet holds promise: 0-62mph in 3.4sec, 202mph top speed and 656bhp from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. That power eclipses the 911 Turbo, even if the Aston accelerates slightly more slowly.
The front-mounted engine is a reworked version of the current car’s and is the most powerful ever fitted to a Vantage. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which has been turned to deliver punchier gearshifts.
Fuel economy stands at an official 23.3mpg, which is a 1.2mpg improvement on the Audi R8 and matches that of the 911 Turbo. The Vantage’s CO2 emissions of 274g/km are marginally better than its rivals, though will still attract the top band of first-year VED tax.
Under the skin, the Vantage is based on a lightweight aluminium structure and ensures a perfect 50:50 weight distribution for what is claimed to be “a definitive” driving experience. Aston Martin points to work done to improve refinement, which is a weak point of the current car.
New adaptive dampers designed to react more quickly to changing road conditions. A number of driving modes will control these suspension settings, along with the electronic stability program (ESP) and the electronic differential which increases grip and stability out of corners.
The steering system has been revised to provide greater response, and has been designed to work hand in hand with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres, designed specifically for the car. Three different 21in alloy wheel designs will be available, hiding large brakes, with high-performance carbon ceramic brakes offered as an option.
The new Aston Martin Vantage is wider than before, and is of a similar length and width to the 911 Turbo and R8. Its 235 litre boot space is comparable to the space behind the 911’s rear seats – but that model has additional storage in the nose. Both cars trump the tiny boot in the R8.
Aston Martin’s One-77 supercar provides inspiration for the styling, which sees the return of Aston’s side strakes in the front wings. New features include shape-shifting Matrix LED headlight technology, frameless door mirror and pop-out door handles.
Inside, the dashboard has been completely redesigned with what appears to be a neater, more logical layout than the current car. The dash, and much of the upholstery are covered in Bridge of Weir leather, and audio comes from Bowers & Wilkins
Like the Aston Martin DB12, the Vantage uses the firm’s in-house-development infotainment system which supports an all-new smartphone app plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In the DB12, we found it to be sharp and responsive. At 10.25in, the Vantage’s touchscreen is smaller than the DB12’s, but the overall infotainment setup has a similar blend of digital and physical buttons.
