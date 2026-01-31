Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used family cars for less than £10,000
slideshow

Best used family cars for less than £10,000

Have you got £10,000 to spend on a used family car? You might be surprised to find out what you can afford...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published31 January 2026
Best used family cars for less than £10,000
Best used family cars for less than £10,000
Kia Ceed
Kia Ceed interior
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 2017-present front cornering silver
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 2017-present interior dashboard
Used Honda Civic 2017-2022 front
Used Honda Civic 2017-2022 dash
Used BMW 1 Series 201--2019 front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011-2019 dash
Used Ford Focus 2018-present front action
Used Ford Focus 2018-present dashboard
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present front - red
Used Skoda Scala 2019-present interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 front
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 2013-2020 dash
Used Lexus CT 11-present
Image 1 of 22

The family car is the answer to outgrowing the small car. No longer are you content or able to make do with just enough space for a few people and some bags: now you want something that'll handle four or five people with ease, plus a family's worth of shopping, luggage or maybe a pram in the boot.

Making this jump can be exciting, with a whole new size of car to explore, but it can also be costly. That's why we've put together this list of your top 10 used options for less than £10,000.

Our recommendations offer great value for money, as well as the comfort and luxury you'd desire from an enjoyable daily driver. And thanks to information from What Car?'s Reliability Survey, they should be some of the most dependable cars you can buy at this point, too.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Best small cars 2024
Slideshow

Best small cars in 2026 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested

VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review
First drive

2026 VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review: when 50 is the new 40

Family SUVs compilation image
Slideshow

Best used family SUVs for less than £20,000

Mercedes S-Class front right driving
News

Mercedes S-Class facelift: we’ve had a ride, and it’s comfier and more innovative than ever

Best cars 2025
Best of

Best cars 2026: the very best cars to buy in the UK reviewed and rated

Best used Volvos
Slideshow

The Best used Volvos you can buy

Also consider