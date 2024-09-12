NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used family cars for less than £5000
slideshow

Best used family cars for less than £5000

What's the best used family car if you've got a budget of £5000? We've rounded up our top 10 favourites...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published12 September 2024
Best used family cars for less than £5000
Used family cars for £5k
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Vauxhall Astra 2015 - present
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 12-17
Used Hyundai i30 Hatchback 12-17
Used Kia Cee’d 12-present
Used Kia Cee’d 12-present
Volvo V40 2012-2019 front corner
Volvo V40 2012-2019 dash
Seat Leon front cornering
Seat Leon dashboard
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 13-present
Used Skoda Octavia Hatchback 13-present
Used Volkswagen Golf front cornering
Volkswagen Golf interior
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present
Used Audi A3 Hatchback 2013-present dashboard
Used BMW 1 Series front
Used BMW 1 Series 2011 - present
Ford Focus Hatchback 11 - present
Ford Focus Hatchback 11 - present
Image 1 of 21

The family hatchback is the stalwart of Britain’s roads. While family SUVs and MPVs have taken huge chunks out of their territory in recent years, British families still like traditional family cars such as the Ford FocusVauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf.

If you’ve got £5000 to spend on a used one though, it isn’t easy to work out which is the best one for you. To give you a helping hand, we’ve scoured the classifieds and separated the wheat from the chaff to find the best cheap family cars out there.

If you're buying at this price level, remember that condition is king, so check any potential purchase and its history carefully. When viewing a used car, always follow our used car buying checklist

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Suzuki Swift blue front driving
News

Deal of the Day: Buy a Suzuki Swift for £192 per month

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 front left static
First drive

2024 Arctic Trucks AT35 off-road pick-up truck first drive

Best ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Slideshow

Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

MG ZS with Target Price logo
Best of

Best new car discounts: September 2024

Row of cars at a car dealership
Advice

Can I hand my car back if I can no longer afford the monthly finance payments?

Audi-S6-Sportback-e-tron-front
News

Audi S6 Sportback e-tron: exclusive reader test team event

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT