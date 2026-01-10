Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Best used Porsches
slideshow

Best used Porsches

A Porsche is a dream car for many, but some used examples are surprisingly affordable. Here are the top 10 used Porsches you can buy...

Author Avatar
by
George Hill
Published10 January 2026
Best used Porsches
Best used Porsches
Used Porsche Taycan 2020-present front driving
Porsche Taycan 2021 dashboard
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-present front cornering
Used Porsche Panamera 2016-2023 interior
Used Porsche Boxster 2004-2012 front cornering
Used Porsche Boxster 2005-2013 interior
Used Porsche Cayman 2005-2013 front driving
Used Porsche Cayman Coupe 2005-2013 interior
Used Porsche Cayenne 2010-2017 front cornering black
Used Porsche Cayenne 2010-2017 interior dashboard
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 front cornering
Used Porsche 911 2012-2019 dashboard
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present front cornering
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present interior
Used Porsche Boxster 2012-2016 front cornering
Used Porsche Boxster 2012-2016 interior
Used Porsche Cayman 2013-2016 front cornering
Used Porsche Cayman 2013-2016 interior
Image 1 of 19

It’s no secret that Porsches are among the most valuable and sought-after cars, both new and used. The brand is consistently creating masterful driving experiences, along with captivating designs and luxurious interiors. As such, Porsche has built itself a strong following among generations of drivers.

Despite this, not all of its models are stratospherically expensive to buy, especially if you focus on what the used market has to offer. There are plenty of amazing deals to be had on some extremely desirable Porsches, meaning one could find its way on to your driveway for reasonable money. 

Even less than £10,000 is enough to put you in an example in great condition. Naturally, a bigger budget allows for more choice, though, so our list of the top 10 best used Porsches accounts for a wide variety of bodystyles and budgets. You'll find sports carsSUVs and more. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Mazda CX-6e front static
News

2026 Mazda CX-6e revealed: new electric SUV offers 300-mile range and high-tech interior

Zeekr 7GT front static at the Brussels motor show
News

2026 Zeekr 7GT electric estate is 400bhp Tesla Model 3 rival for £40k

Kia EV5 GT static
News

Watch out Skoda Enyaq vRS, the 302bhp Kia EV5 GT is here

Kia EV4 GT hatchback static
News

Kia EV4 GT: 288bhp hot hatch gets synthetic engine sounds and all-wheel drive

Kia EV3 GT static
News

The 288bhp Kia EV3 GT has landed, and it’s got a virtual gear shifter

Kia EV2 static front three-quarter
News

The 278-mile Kia EV2 is here, and it could spell trouble for the Renault 5

Also consider