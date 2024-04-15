LATEST DEALS:

Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000
slideshow

Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000

If you're in the market for a small SUV, you'll want rugged style, capable practicality and a high driving position. Here are your best used options for less than £15,000...

Oliver Young
Published15 April 2024
Top 10 used small SUVs for less than £15,000
Nissan Juke front corner
Nissan Juke interior
New Kia Picanto X-Line and Vauxhall Viva Rocks vs Suzuki Ignis
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ3 - interior
Used Mini Countryman Hatchback 17-present
Used Mini Countryman Hatchback 17-present
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present
Used Suzuki Vitara 15-present
Volkswagen T-Cross front
Volkswagen T-Cross interior
Skoda Kamiq front cornering - red 69-plate car
Skoda Kamiq interior
Used Volkswagen T-Roc 18-present
Used Volkswagen T-Roc 18-present
Audi Q2 2020 front cornering
Audi Q2 dashboard - blue 19-plate car
Used Seat Arona front three-quarters
Seat Arona dashboard
Ford Puma front cornering
Ford Puma interior dashboard
The SUV class used to be a lot less varied than it is today, with most models being big and expensive. Now, you can get them in all sorts of shapes and sizes, including small and affordable, like this small SUV segment.

The best of the bunch combine a raised driving position with a practical and versatile interior that offers plenty of room for the whole family. They're also light and easy to drive and park, noticeably more so than their larger SUV counterparts. 

Here, we’ve rounded up our top 10 favourites for less than £15,000.

