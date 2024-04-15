Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000
If you're in the market for a small SUV, you'll want rugged style, capable practicality and a high driving position. Here are your best used options for less than £15,000...
The SUV class used to be a lot less varied than it is today, with most models being big and expensive. Now, you can get them in all sorts of shapes and sizes, including small and affordable, like this small SUV segment.
The best of the bunch combine a raised driving position with a practical and versatile interior that offers plenty of room for the whole family. They're also light and easy to drive and park, noticeably more so than their larger SUV counterparts.
Here, we’ve rounded up our top 10 favourites for less than £15,000.
