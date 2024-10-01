NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Slideshow
Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)
slideshow

Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)

Some of the most spacious and desirable SUVs around can now be had for very reasonable money. Here are 10 of the best...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published01 October 2024
Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)
Used SUVs for £25k
Used Audi Q5 2017-present front driving
Used Audi Q5 17-present interior
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present front cornering
Used Porsche Macan 2014-present interior
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present front cornering
Used Skoda Enyaq iV 2022 interior dashboard
Used BMW X3 front
Used BMW X3 dash
Used Volvo XC90 2015-present front driving
Used Volvo XC90 15-present
Used Audi Q7 2015-present front cornering
Used Audi Q7 vs Lexus RX
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
Used Ford Puma 2019-present front cornering
Used Ford Puma 2019-present interior dashboard
Used Kia Sportage 2021-present front cornering
Used Kia Sportage 2021-present interior dashboard
Used Volvo XC40 2017-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2017-present interior
Image 1 of 21

Buying a used SUV large enough for the whole family needn’t cost you the earth. Some of the most desirable SUVs are now cheap enough to make huge financial sense as a second-hand purchase.

Nowadays, it’s possible to buy a very solid and nearly-new example of many of the more popular models for less than £25,000. Most of these will have large boots, some will be electric or hybrid-powered and some will have seven seats, too. 

However, there are so many to choose from for this sort of cash that finding the right car for you can be bewildering. That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite SUVs for less than £25,000.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Skoda Elroq electric SUV front three-quarter
News

2025 Skoda Elroq revealed and driven: new electric SUV gets 360-mile range

Most economical hybrid cars
Best of

Real MPG: most economical hybrid cars

Handing over keys
Feature

Buying a car through What Car?: frequently asked questions

Best hot hatches 2022
Slideshow

Best hot hatches 2024 – the most fun, and the one to avoid

Best estate cars
Slideshow

Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices if you need a big boot

What Car? November 2024 cover
News

New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT