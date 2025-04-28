Best used SUVs for less than £25,000 (and ones to avoid)

Buying a used SUV large enough for the whole family needn’t cost you the earth. Some of the most desirable SUVs are now cheap enough to make huge financial sense as a second-hand purchase.

Nowadays, it’s possible to buy a very solid and nearly-new example of many of the more popular models for less than £25,000. Most of these will have large boots, some will be electric or hybrid-powered and some will have seven seats, too.

However, there are so many to choose from for this sort of cash that finding the right car for you can be bewildering. That’s where we come in. Here, we’ve rounded up our 10 favourite SUVs for less than £25,000.

