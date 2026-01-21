It’ll have its work cut out – these days I seem to only travel long distances, with my life spread across pretty much every corner of the country, and even my commute measuring some 300 miles as a round trip. In theory, range anxiety still shouldn’t be an issue though, thanks to the iX xDrive60’s 109.1kWh (usable capacity) battery giving it an official range of up to 426 miles.

To me, my new BMW iX fulfils much the same role. How? Well, being part of the road testing team has afforded me the opportunity to try all sorts of electric cars , with long and short ranges alike, but usually only for a couple of days. With the iX, I’m getting a proper taste of what it’s like to live with an EV for an extended period.

As you might expect, I’m yet to see anywhere near that figure in the real world, with the UK’s cold weather and mainly sticking to motorways reducing the range to around 275 miles, even when sticking to Efficient mode. With that in mind, I’m very curious how much it’s going to cost me to constantly charge that massive battery.

So far, I’ve been impressed. In my first two weeks with the car, charging overnight at home has allowed me to drive some 500 miles at the princely sum of just £22.56. The only issue I’ve had is my home charger disconnecting from my WiFi and refusing to work for a couple of days following those miles, but that's hardly the car's fault. After enjoying such cheap mileage, the £53.69 cost of public charging the iX for the first time really did sting.

Even so, provided that I can avoid those expensive public chargers as much as possible, the thought of driving a luxurious electric car around with such small running costs is very appealing.