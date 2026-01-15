In the late 1800s, John Barbour founded a company famed for producing clothing for sailors braving the North Sea. Today, Barbour jackets are highly prized and sought after for the style and utility they offer.

And in many ways, the Volkswagen ID Buzz is the automotive parallel. Your head might need its versatility, but the retro styling pulls at the heartstrings. That’s not why it’s our top seven-seat MPV, though.