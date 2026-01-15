Car of the Year Awards 2026: Best 7-seat MPV
The beauty of MPVs is that their boxy styling yields plenty of interior room. Here, we're looking for those providing ultimate carrying capacity, with seven spacious seats...
Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB Style 7-seat
And in many ways, the Volkswagen ID Buzz is the automotive parallel. Your head might need its versatility, but the retro styling pulls at the heartstrings. That’s not why it’s our top seven-seat MPV, though.
Yes, it has the requisite number of seats (versions with five or six pews are also available), but the extra length given to the seven-seater allows a larger battery to be fitted for a longer official range (up to 291 miles). True, this stretched version doesn’t ride quite as well as lighter, shorter models, but it’s still a comfortable car by most standards.
Few cars provide more space for third-row passengers, and access to those seats is via huge, electrically operated sliding rear doors. Those in the remaining seats won’t be rubbing shoulders, and even with all seven seats in place, there’s still a usable boot.
The Kia PV5 is far cheaper and has a longer warranty. But right now, if you need seven seats, no other MPV beats this version of the ID Buzz.
