Anyone can a coupé SUV, right? Just take a regular SUV and make the roofline a bit more curvaceous. And yes, that’s exactly what the Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé are to their boxier siblings. With the Formentor, though, Cupra went to rather more dogged lengths.

You can see that in how the Formentor looks; while it’s technically related to the Cupra and Seat Ateca family SUVs, there’s very little resemblance. But of more importance is the fact that the Formentor lives up to its dashing profile in terms of the way it drives.