Best used small SUVs for less than £15,000

The SUV class used to be a lot less varied than it is today, with most models being big and expensive. Now, you can get them in all sorts of shapes and sizes, including small and affordable, like this small SUV segment.

The best of the bunch combines a raised driving position with a practical and versatile interior that offers plenty of room for the whole family. They're also light and easy to drive and park, noticeably more so than their larger SUV counterparts.

Thanks to booming sales, there’s now a massive choice of small SUVs to sift through on our Used Cars For Sale pages.

Here, we’ve rounded up our top 10 favourites for less than £15,000. And you can click on the links below to the read the reviews to put one of them on your driveway.

