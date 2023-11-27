More electric car chargers on motorways thanks to planning law change

Without that upgrade, chargers often sit dormant because there isn’t enough power at the site for them to be used at the same time as all the main service station areas, such as food courts.

The problem was highlighted by Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto Hospitality, who was talking on BBC Radio Today programme.

He said: "We've been rolling out EV chargers on our motorway network, and they’ve been sitting there with no power because there isn’t sufficient cabling either in the ground or overhead to take the power from source to where it’s required.”

He said that Moto has been trying to install more car chargers at its sites for two to three years, but due to planning issues it will only have the minimum requirement of six high-powered chargers at 60% of its sites by the end of 2023.

According to McMeikan, one reason for delays is that currently if local planning permission to install an electrical substation at a site is refused, it can take two years to reapply and go ahead with the work.

The changes introduced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on 22 November will “deliver a better service for businesses, including introducing new premium planning services across England with guaranteed accelerated decision dates for major applications and fee refunds wherever these are not met”, according to the Budget Statement.

It also pledges to create more certainty for low-carbon investors by extending the national priority designation for significant relevant projects, and remove unnecessary planning constraints to ensure the speedy rollout of EV charge points and EV charging hubs.