New Volvo XC60: upgraded infotainment system leads raft of changes
On sale Autumn 2025 Price from £50,000 (est)
And the Volvo XC60 is getting much the same treatment in an attempt to maintain its appeal as the Swedish marque’s best-selling model. As part of its facelift, it’ll receive a new look and an upgraded interior.
Outside, the XC60 gets a new grille similar to that added to the larger XC90, as well as darker rear lights and three new exterior paints to choose from. There will also be new wheel designs, although no UK specifications have been confirmed yet.
Inside, the XC60 will receive an upgraded infotainment system, with a larger 11.2in touchscreen elevated above the dashboard. That interface, introduced across most existing Volvo models, is reported to be twice as quick in responsiveness and includes built-in Google services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant.
The XC60 should benefit from some improved sound insulation too, making for a quieter drive. Buyers can also opt for an excellent Bowers & Wilkins sound system as an optional extra.
What’s more, the interior should feel suitably plush, with some updated materials furnishing the dashboard and seats. There will also be some upgrades to creature comforts, with new cupholders, an improved wireless phone charging pad and some additional interior storage space.
It’s likely that the facelifted XC60 will be available with the same setups as the outgoing model – which include a 248bhp mild hybrid and two plug-in hybrids with outputs of 345bhp and 449bhp.
Expect a slight price increase for the new XC60. The current model starts at £46,115, so the updated version should sit closer to the £50k mark. For reference, the rival BMW X3 starts at £49,495, while the Lexus NX starts at £44,445.
