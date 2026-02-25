Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister, Keir Mather said: “We’re taking action to make EV ownership the affordable choice for everyone – not just those with driveways. Bigger grants mean families, flat owners, renters and small businesses can now install a charger for almost half the usual cost, with home charging costing as little as 2p a mile.

Research from the RAC Foundation shows that 35% of UK households don’t have access to off-street parking – meaning the majority of homeowners (65%) will not be eligible for the grant.

"Combined with our Electric Car Grant which has saved over 55,000 drivers thousands off the price of a new EV whilst boosting sales for carmakers, and record funding for our national public charging network, we’re backing the EV revolution for drivers, businesses, and industry."

The Electric Car Grant (ECG), introduced last year, offers up to £3500 off the list price of a new EV, with models such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, Renault 5 and Nissan Leaf qualifying for the full discount.

Jarrod Birch, head of policy at ChargeUK said: "This is a welcome boost for EV drivers, combined with the Electric Car Grant it shows what's possible when drivers can access affordable energy – low running costs that make EVs the obvious choice.

“Most drivers use a blend of home and public charging, so the UK's 88,500-strong public network is a vital part of the EV driving puzzle. But policy-driven costs mean public charging is more expensive than it needs be, with standing charges alone rising by 462% since 2021.

“The Government's review into the cost of public charging is the opportunity to address this by levelling VAT with home [charging] and tackling the soaring charges that have increased prices. Making driving an EV affordable for all is the route to keeping the transition on track.”