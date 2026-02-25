Home EV charger grant upped to £500 and extended to 2027
Electric car drivers can save up to £500 on a new home charger, but only if they don’t have off-street parking...
The Government has increased its Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant, meaning drivers can receive up to £500 off when they install a home EV charger until March 2027. That’s £150 more (previously £350) than before.
Active from 1 April, the £500 grant will "cover almost half the cost of a typical charge point installation” for renters, flat owners, and homeowners without driveways and businesses, according to the Department for Transport (DfT) – and will include the cost of installing a cross-pavement gully where necessary.
Introduced in 2023, the grant was designed to boost electric car uptake by making home charger installation more accessible. It was originally restricted to EV owners with driveways but subsequently expanded to include those without off-street parking.
The DfT claims the uplift will allow EV owners to save up to £1400 on running costs compared with an equivalent petrol car thanks to cheaper domestic electricity tariffs that mean they can theoretically charge their car at 2p per mile (at the cheapest rate).
Research from the RAC Foundation shows that 35% of UK households don’t have access to off-street parking – meaning the majority of homeowners (65%) will not be eligible for the grant.
Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister, Keir Mather said: “We’re taking action to make EV ownership the affordable choice for everyone – not just those with driveways. Bigger grants mean families, flat owners, renters and small businesses can now install a charger for almost half the usual cost, with home charging costing as little as 2p a mile.
"Combined with our Electric Car Grant which has saved over 55,000 drivers thousands off the price of a new EV whilst boosting sales for carmakers, and record funding for our national public charging network, we’re backing the EV revolution for drivers, businesses, and industry."
The Electric Car Grant (ECG), introduced last year, offers up to £3500 off the list price of a new EV, with models such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, Renault 5 and Nissan Leaf qualifying for the full discount.
Jarrod Birch, head of policy at ChargeUK said: "This is a welcome boost for EV drivers, combined with the Electric Car Grant it shows what's possible when drivers can access affordable energy – low running costs that make EVs the obvious choice.
“Most drivers use a blend of home and public charging, so the UK's 88,500-strong public network is a vital part of the EV driving puzzle. But policy-driven costs mean public charging is more expensive than it needs be, with standing charges alone rising by 462% since 2021.
“The Government's review into the cost of public charging is the opportunity to address this by levelling VAT with home [charging] and tackling the soaring charges that have increased prices. Making driving an EV affordable for all is the route to keeping the transition on track.”
