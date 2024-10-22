Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 5
Is the Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV a sensible choice for tackling city centre roads plus longer trips to the countryside? We're living with one to find out...
The Car Honda e:Ny1 Advance Run by James Tute, Content Editor
Why it’s here To see if Honda’s electric SUV is agile enough for city driving while remaining practical for longer trips to the Shires
Needs to be Well-suited to rush-hour traffic and comfy on motorway drives, with enough range for hassle-free long journeys
Mileage 8188 List price £42,195 Target Price £39,820 Price as tested £42,845 Official range 256 miles Test range 234 miles
22 October 2024 – Will a Supercharger break my e:Ny1?
To mangle a quote from HG Wells, I’ve often regarded Tesla Superchargers with envious eyes across the gulf of a service station car park – especially when running low on charge in my Honda e:Ny1 late at night.
Two things put me off risking using a Supercharger in those circumstances. Firstly, uncertainty about which ones are unlocked to non-Tesla electric cars. And secondly, warnings from a couple of What Car? readers that some e:Ny1s had stopped receiving anything other than a slow charge after being somehow zapped by a Tesla device.
Of course, we’re here to try out stuff like that as part of the reviewing process. And so I headed to the bank of Superchargers at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, where reader Andrew had seen his e:Ny1 develop a fault during charging, requiring a reset at a dealership.
Feeling like a bit of an interloper, I slid my car into a space alongside all the Model 3s and Model Ys, plugged in and started the charging using the Tesla app (I’d downloaded it and set up an account ready).
I had 18% battery charge at the start, and with the e:Ny1’s maximum charging speed of 78kW I knew I’d be there for a while to reach 100%. Impressively, though, within 20 minutes the car was accepting 73kW and was on 47% charge – if I’d just wanted a top-up to finish a journey I’d be ready to go.
Charging slowed to 50kW for a while (the total time from 18% to 80% was 41 minutes) then – as is typical to protect the battery – charging slowed to 22kW then 11kW, and the last 20% took about an hour.
In real life, I’d be long gone by then, but after sitting it out I can confirm that my e:Ny1 played nicely with the 250kW Tesla Supercharger right to 100%. I paid a competitive 48p/kWh, for a total of £25.90.
So there you have it: for this e:Ny1 driver, using the widespread (and often cheaper) Tesla network has become a very welcome option.
