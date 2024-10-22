Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 5

Of course, we’re here to try out stuff like that as part of the reviewing process. And so I headed to the bank of Superchargers at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock, where reader Andrew had seen his e:Ny1 develop a fault during charging, requiring a reset at a dealership.

Feeling like a bit of an interloper, I slid my car into a space alongside all the Model 3s and Model Ys, plugged in and started the charging using the Tesla app (I’d downloaded it and set up an account ready). I had 18% battery charge at the start, and with the e:Ny1’s maximum charging speed of 78kW I knew I’d be there for a while to reach 100%. Impressively, though, within 20 minutes the car was accepting 73kW and was on 47% charge – if I’d just wanted a top-up to finish a journey I’d be ready to go. Charging slowed to 50kW for a while (the total time from 18% to 80% was 41 minutes) then – as is typical to protect the battery – charging slowed to 22kW then 11kW, and the last 20% took about an hour.

In real life, I'd be long gone by then, but after sitting it out I can confirm that my e:Ny1 played nicely with the 250kW Tesla Supercharger right to 100%. I paid a competitive 48p/kWh, for a total of £25.90. So there you have it: for this e:Ny1 driver, using the widespread (and often cheaper) Tesla network has become a very welcome option.

