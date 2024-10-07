Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 4

Needs to be Well-suited to rush-hour traffic and comfy on motorway drives, with enough range for hassle-free long journeys

Why it’s here To see if Honda’s electric SUV is agile enough for city driving while remaining practical for longer trips to the Shires

Mileage 7217 List price £42,195 Target Price £39,820 Price as tested £42,845 Official range 256 miles Test range 234 miles

7 October 2024 – Smart charging

Planning any parties? How about treating your guests to a new party game: Pin the Cable on the Electric Car’s Charging Port. Unlike Pin the Tail on the Donkey, no blindfolds are required.

Simply put up photos of a dozen electric car models and see who can most accurately hit the charging socket. Is it at the back? Is it at the front? Is there one on each side? The answers may surprise you.

Well, when it comes to my Honda e:Ny1 I do of course know: it’s right at the front of the car, cunningly concealed under a flap that swivels up when you press a button.