Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 4
Is the Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV a sensible choice for tackling city centre roads plus longer trips to the countryside? We're living with one to find out...
The Car Honda e:Ny1 Advance Run by James Tute, Content Editor
Why it’s here To see if Honda’s electric SUV is agile enough for city driving while remaining practical for longer trips to the Shires
Needs to be Well-suited to rush-hour traffic and comfy on motorway drives, with enough range for hassle-free long journeys
Mileage 7217 List price £42,195 Target Price £39,820 Price as tested £42,845 Official range 256 miles Test range 234 miles
7 October 2024 – Smart charging
Planning any parties? How about treating your guests to a new party game: Pin the Cable on the Electric Car’s Charging Port. Unlike Pin the Tail on the Donkey, no blindfolds are required.
Simply put up photos of a dozen electric car models and see who can most accurately hit the charging socket. Is it at the back? Is it at the front? Is there one on each side? The answers may surprise you.
Well, when it comes to my Honda e:Ny1 I do of course know: it’s right at the front of the car, cunningly concealed under a flap that swivels up when you press a button.
And other than the fact that – embarrassingly – I have been known to press the nearby parking sensor first, rather than the button, I think that’s an excellent design decision by Honda.
After all, the hunt for an available public charger is made so much less taxing when, upon finding a likely candidate, you can drive straight up to it, rather than having to turn round and reverse in like you have to in most other electric cars.
Plus, as I sit waiting for the e:Ny1 to charge up, I have a clear view of the charger’s display. That’s much more useful for keeping an eye on charging progress than, say, gazing out over a motorway services car park.
There are rival electric SUVs with higher charging speeds (the e:Ny1 tops out at 78kW, which is not that quick), but when it comes to parking and plugging in, my car has proven itself to be a bright spark.
