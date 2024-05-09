Honda e:Ny1 reader test team

“I was impressed with the smooth, strong performance from the electric motor, and I thought the ride was firm but comfortable. At 6ft 4in tall, I can struggle to find a comfortable driving position in some cars, but this wasn’t an issue in the e:Ny1; the seat and steering wheel both had plenty of adjustment.

“The car generally felt robust and well put together, and I thought the infotainment touchscreen was clear and quite intuitive to use, with a high- esolution display. The only slight disappointment with the trim was the use of some harder plastics on the top of the dashboard.

“There was plenty of room for adults in the car, and lots of useful storage cubbies. I was impressed that there was enough room for me to sit comfortably in the back seat behind the driver without my knees brushing the front seat. The e:Ny1 was far roomier in the back than our C-HR.

“The boot, although not huge, was usefully deep, and it was handy to have an underfloor storage space for the charging cables.

“A limiting factor for us is range. When we collected the car in Bracknell, we drove to Cardiff, but I then had to go to a meeting in Swansea, and there wasn’t enough charge left for me to do this without stopping on the way.

“It’s a shame that the real-world range doesn’t match the official figure; the car was registering just 175 miles on a full charge, and that meant I needed to charge it up every night to be sure I had enough range for my daily 90-mile commute.

“Charging would have been much easier with a home wallbox, rather than using a three-pin plug, but the length of my commute now makes me wonder if going fully electric is feasible at present. It has made us consider swapping the C-HR for the hybrid HR-V instead, though.