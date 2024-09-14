Honda e:Ny1 long-term test: report 3

So how does it feel – really feel – to run a Honda e:Ny1? Let’s start with the main point of contact between car and driver: the steering wheel.

The rim is pleasantly chunky and wrapped in real leather, while the plastics of the hub and spokes seem tough enough to resist scratches and cracks. The steering-wheel buttons (used to control the driver’s display, cruise control and other functions) give a positive click when you press them, and a rotating wheel control used for scrolling through menus is smooth and positive. The same is true of the indicator and light stalks, and all the other buttons and switches dotted around the e:Ny1’s interior. Except two.

At each end of the dashboard there’s a small silver-coloured knob that rotates and clicks into three positions to activate and deactivate the two air vents near to it. Unfortunately these knobs don’t just rotate – they also wobble a bit, and it bothers me (probably beyond reason, given that I rarely use them). You see, those slightly wayward controls wouldn’t really register in a crummy old car that looks like it’s made from cheap Christmas cracker toys, but in a £40,000 electric SUV they bug me.