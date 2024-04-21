Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test

My car had been fitted with the largest of the rotary engines available and was substantially modified, so it was not only rapid but also loud, and it revved like a superbike. I loved it. It’s a shame I didn’t keep it, because it would probably be worth a small fortune now.

There’s a lot to admire about Mazda’s current model line-up, too. True, few of them are outright class leaders, but many of them are good to drive, they're packed with safety kit and their interiors are generally a cut above those of most other mainstream brands, with lots of lovely materials and a BMW-style rotary controller for the infotainment system. Mazda tends to do things differently from other brands – sometimes flying in the face of fashion – and that, to my mind, makes its cars a bit special. The fact that my latest company car is a Mazda with a rotary petrol engine bodes well, then, even though it’s nothing like my old RX-3.