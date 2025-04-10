MG HS long-term test: report 1

My car’s range-topping Trophy trim adds even more marvellous goodies. After I've shaved valuable seconds off loading the shopping into the boot thanks to the electric tailgate, I get to perch on leather-style upholstery (yes, it’s synthetic leather, but it looks and feels convincing enough), on a seat that’s heated and electrically adjustable, with a memory function and lumbar support adjustment. The passenger seat is electric, too, and rather than the standard black, my upholstery is a fetching shade of tan (the sole option fitted to my car, at an extra £500). Trophy trim also brings an upgraded stereo with eight speakers (two up on entry-level SE spec), and the infotainment is boosted with live traffic notification. There’s also a wireless charging pad for my phone.

You can pay a bit more for an HS with plug-in hybrid power (and even then it’s one of the cheapest cars you can buy with that company car tax-friendly means of propulsion), but I’ve opted for a good old-fashioned petrol engine to keep the price down. And old-fashioned isn't just a turn of phrase; while the HS's 1.5-litre petrol engine is turbocharged as is today's vogue, it doesn’t offer any form of mild hybrid assistance, unlike most rivals. As such, official fuel economy is a relatively modest 37.2mpg with my car’s seven-speed automatic gearbox. Most mild hybrid rivals promise figures on the other side of the 40mpg barrier. My regular commute is a 230-mile round trip, so I hope my HS isn’t too gluttonous on petrol.