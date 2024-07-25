MOT testers pass 2.9 million unroadworthy cars

More than one in 10 (10.7%) cars that passed their MOT last year should have failed, because garages failed to uphold Government testing standards, a What Car? investigation has revealed.

With 26.7 million used cars over three years old that need an MOT test every year, that means there could be 2.9 million vehicles being driven on UK roads with potentially dangerous defects.

These figures are based on the findings of an annual Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) report, which we obtained via a Freedom of Information request.