New Audi RS e-tron GT prototype first drive – electric car facelifted for 2024

It’s proved popular so far: Audi has sold more than 35,000 since it launched back in 2021. It looks pretty cool, too, and you might remember Tony Stark drives one when he’s not busy being Iron Man. But just as Stark was always tinkering with his superhero suit, Audi has kept on tinkering with the e-tron GT. And that’s resulted in this mid-life facelift – although it’s not really much of a facelift. Our test car had camouflage livery, but that couldn't hide that Audi hasn’t really messed with the styling.

Plenty has changed under the sleek bodywork though. We know there are new, more powerful and efficient electric motors, and new batteries with more capacity and new cell chemistry. We also know it’s faster, has more range and can charge faster. But Audi won’t tell us exactly how powerful the motors are, how big the new batteries are, how fast the car will go, or how many miles it will go between charging.

What’s the Audi e-tron GT facelift like to drive?

Audi wouldn’t even tell us for certain which version of the car we were driving, although from the hints and performance it was pretty obvious that it was the more powerful RS e-tron GT, and like in a new Performance variant. How powerful is it? Well, this is educated guesswork, but with the more hardcore Taycan now offering 764bhp, we’d expect the RS e-tron GT to offer about 700bhp in top spec.

It certainly felt like plenty of power from behind the wheel, and you wouldn’t want or need for more acceleration or pace from an electric grand tourer. There’s boundless acceleration from the off (enough to create a bit of warp-speed blur as you charge forward if you really want).