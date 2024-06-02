New BYD Seal vs BMW i4 vs Tesla Model 3

Chinese newcomer has a huge battery and an official range of more than 350 miles. Is it a good car in other ways, though?

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport

List price £52,255

Target Price £49,174

The closest thing to an electric 3 Series, and this entry-level eDrive35 version trades some power and range for a lower price tag

Tesla Model 3 RWD

List price £39,990

Target Price £39,990

Recently refreshed version of Tesla’s cheapest car offers updated looks (inside and out), new tech, a longer range and a lower price

Earlier this year, the fact that Chinese brand BYD had overtaken Tesla to become the world's biggest seller of electric cars hit the headlines. However, popularity and excellence aren't always linked, as evidenced by the fact that the first two models from BYD – the Atto 3 family SUV and Dolphin family hatchback – are decent rather than great.

The third model from the brand to arrive in the UK, though, is its most ambitious yet. Called the BYD Seal, it's an electric executive car that will serve as a flagship for the brand and is gunning for the Tesla Model 3.