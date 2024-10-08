NEW REVIEWS:

New Mini Cooper Convertible revealed: four-seat convertible gets petrol power
New Mini Cooper Convertible revealed: four-seat convertible gets petrol power

Open-top sibling to the latest Mini Cooper gets up to 201bhp and a soft-top roof which can close in less than 20 seconds...

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible front driving
Darren Moss
Published08 October 2024
On sale Early 2025 | Price from £26,200

Residents of the Isle of Wight are, statistically speaking, most likely to be basking in sunshine. Indeed, with an average of 1976 hours of sunshine each year – 573 hours more than the UK average – it’s the sunniest place in the country, meaning residents there are more likely to reap the benefits of a convertible car. And that’s where the new Mini Cooper Convertible comes in.

Like its Mini Cooper hatchback sibling, the new Cooper Convertible receives the kind of cutesy styling which will have Instagram-lovers reaching for their cameras, but swaps that car’s hard-top roof for an electric folding soft-top. That roof can be deployed in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 19mph, or closed in 15 seconds. It can also be set to open to just 40cm, effectively becoming a sun-roof.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible rear driving

As you might expect, leaving the Mini Cooper open to the elements does limit boot space – but you’ll still fit more inside its boot with the roof down than you could into the Mazda MX-5. With the roof up, the space expands, but don’t expect to match the six carry-on suitcases we fitted into the larger Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet.

Unlike its Mini Cooper sibling, the Cooper Convertible isn’t available with electric power, with buyers instead able to choose between two petrol engines. The Cooper C gets a 161bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine which can sprint to 62mph in 8.2sec. For more power, there’s the Cooper S, which shortens the 0-62mph sprint time to 6.9sec courtesy of its 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Both engines can officially return more than 40mpg.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible interior

Inside, you’ll find the same 9.4in infotainment touchscreen which we’ve already experienced in the Mini Cooper – it offers crisp graphics and lots of customisation, but its small icons can be tricky to hit on the move, and its menus aren’t especially well laid out. You do get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, though.

If you’d rather speak to your car, then saying ‘Hey, Mini’ activates the car’s personal assistant, which can handle things like navigation and communication without you having to delve into the touchscreen.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible side

Drivers can choose between Classic, Exclusive and Sport trim levels, but the changes between them are mostly cosmetic, and you’ll want to browse over Mini’s option packs to get all the kit you want. With prices starting from £26,200, you’ll pay more for the Mini Cooper Convertible than you would for the rival Fiat 500C, while the Mazda MX-5 – which only offers two seats where the Mini Cooper Convertible has four – is more expensive still. 

Also consider

