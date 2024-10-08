New Mini Cooper Convertible revealed: four-seat convertible gets petrol power

On sale Early 2025 | Price from £26,200

Residents of the Isle of Wight are, statistically speaking, most likely to be basking in sunshine. Indeed, with an average of 1976 hours of sunshine each year – 573 hours more than the UK average – it’s the sunniest place in the country, meaning residents there are more likely to reap the benefits of a convertible car. And that’s where the new Mini Cooper Convertible comes in.

Like its Mini Cooper hatchback sibling, the new Cooper Convertible receives the kind of cutesy styling which will have Instagram-lovers reaching for their cameras, but swaps that car’s hard-top roof for an electric folding soft-top. That roof can be deployed in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 19mph, or closed in 15 seconds. It can also be set to open to just 40cm, effectively becoming a sun-roof.