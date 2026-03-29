New Nissan Leaf vs Kia EV3

Evolving into an SUV gives this famous name new appeal, backed up by the promise of an impressive range

Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line

List price £39,455

Best price £33,955

Our reigning small electric SUV champion is comfy, spacious and well equipped, with a long range. In short, it ticks all the right boxes

It's all very well leading a revolution, but what do you do next? Eventually, you'll be deposed by someone with fresher ideas, and this happened with the Nissan Leaf. It pioneered the electric family car, inspiring imitators and rivals that later overtook it, and the second generation struggled to match the original's impact.

Time, then, for a fresh approach. The Leaf is back with a new way of doing things. It's bang on trend, having transformed from a boxy hatchback into an SUV with a sleek, coupé-like roofline. We're pitting the Leaf against its most formidable rival, the Kia EV3. On its arrival in 2025, it leapt straight to the top of the class, picking up the Best Small Electric SUV title at both the 2025 and 2026 What Car? Awards.