New Nissan Leaf vs Kia EV3
To say that the original Nissan Leaf made an impact is an understatement, and now it's time for the reimagined third-generation model to make its mark...
The contenders
NEW Nissan Leaf 75kWh Evolve
List price £36,249 (with £3750 grant)
Best price £36,245
Evolving into an SUV gives this famous name new appeal, backed up by the promise of an impressive range
Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line
List price £39,455
Best price £33,955
Our reigning small electric SUV champion is comfy, spacious and well equipped, with a long range. In short, it ticks all the right boxes
It's all very well leading a revolution, but what do you do next? Eventually, you'll be deposed by someone with fresher ideas, and this happened with the Nissan Leaf. It pioneered the electric family car, inspiring imitators and rivals that later overtook it, and the second generation struggled to match the original's impact.
Time, then, for a fresh approach. The Leaf is back with a new way of doing things. It's bang on trend, having transformed from a boxy hatchback into an SUV with a sleek, coupé-like roofline. We're pitting the Leaf against its most formidable rival, the Kia EV3. On its arrival in 2025, it leapt straight to the top of the class, picking up the Best Small Electric SUV title at both the 2025 and 2026 What Car? Awards.
In this company, though, the numbers don't appear to fall in its favour. The EV3 is pricier and less powerful than the Leaf, and its official range is some 20 miles shorter. It's also better qualified to win the now up to 386 miles. But how does it stack up in the real world? Does it do enough to retain its crown, or is the Leaf the new small electric SUV boss?
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
With instant electric power on tap, both cars pull away from a standstill swiftly. Motorway speeds are reached effortlessly, and overtaking slow-moving traffic is easy. Even so, it's fair to say that the slightly more powerful Leaf feels the livelier of the pair, and that was reflected in our 0-60mph tests.
Both of these models would usually be fitted with 19in alloy wheels, but our Leaf was a pre-production car with 18in wheels instead. Despite its bigger wheels, though, the EV3 still delivers a much plusher ride. It fidgets less than the Leaf on scruffy surfaces and handles bigger bumps with less of a thump.
That trend continues at motorway speeds, at which the EV3 feels wonderfully plush and the Leaf still jostles you slightly even when the road looks smooth. Only along aggressively undulating roads is the EV3 less comfortable, bouncing you around in your seat more than the Leaf.
The latter also handles better on twisty roads. There's little body lean and plenty of grip, plus the Leaf's steering weights up in a way that inspires confidence when placing the car in corners. The EV3's steering is decent too, and its handling is tidy enough, but its softer springs and taller stature mean it leans more through bends, so it isn't a car that encourages you to drive quickly.
Both cars offer multiple levels of regenerative braking (which harvests energy when you decelerate and uses it to top up the battery), from none at all to a fairly heavy braking force. In its strongest setting, the EV3 quickly comes to a complete stop when you lift off the accelerator, while the Leaf does likewise in its separate 'e-pedal' mode. As a result, you rarely have to use the actual brake pedal in either car.
When you do, though, the EV3's brakes are better than the Leaf's, being feelsome and easier to judge. The Leaf's pedal is really light by comparison and doesn't feel very natural, so coming to a smooth stop can be tricky.
Refinement is close between the pair; at motorway speeds, there's only a hint of wind noise to be heard around the windscreen pillars of each car. Likewise, road noise is well suppressed at all speeds, and you won't notice any motor whine in either.
As mentioned, the Leaf can officially travel farther between charges, despite having a smaller battery. However, it's a different story in real-world use, because the EV3 is more efficient. On our test route, which simulates a mixture of motorway, country road and town driving, the EV3 returned an indicated 3.3mi/kWh in chilly conditions, compared with the Leaf's 2.9mi/kWh. Those figures translate to a theoretical range of 257 miles for the EV3 and 218 miles for the Leaf.
Behind the wheel
Driving position, visibility, build quality
The new Leaf may have transformed into an SUV, but it's not one that places you particularly high above the road, even though its driver's seat is quite high within the car. If you want to feel like you're in an SUV, the EV3 will definitely hold more appeal.
Both cars have comfortable driving positions, though, lining you up nicely with the steering wheel and pedals, while electric seat adjustment makes it easy to tailor the position to your preferences. Both cars have adjustable lumbar support, which is good news for your back on long journeys, and the Leaf goes one step further with a massage function for the driver.
The EV3's higher driving position helps to give you an excellent view out over the bonnet, but we doubt you'll have any complaints about forward visibility in the Leaf, either. When it comes to rearward vision, the Leaf gives you a better view over your shoulder, thanks to its bigger rear side windows. Front and rear parking sensors standard in both cars help with manoeuvring in tight quarters. The Leaf also gives you a 360-degree camera, whereas the EV3 offers only a regular rearview camera unless you step up to range-topping GT Line S trim.
Each car has a large digital driver's display behind its steering wheel. These are really crisp and easy to read, but the Leaf's is more versatile, adding the facility to show detailed maps. Better still, the Leaf also has a head-up display that projects key information onto the windscreen, in the driver's line of sight.
The EV3 has a touch-sensitive climate control panel between its digital instrument panel and infotainment touchscreen, but it's poorly placed, being blocked from view by the steering wheel. Fortunately, you shouldn't need to use it too often, thanks to the presence of physical switches on the dashboard that enable you to adjust the fan speed and air temperature. The Leaf doesn't have physical knobs or switches for adjusting its air-con, but there's a row of haptic buttons under the infotainment screen that aren't too fiddly to use.
Both cars look smart inside, but generous use of synthetic leather and soft-touch fabric across the Leaf's dashboard and doors make it feel the plusher of the pair; hard plastics abound in the EV3. That said, both cars have solidly built interiors; the buttons are nicely damped and everything feels like it's up to the challenges of family life.
Infotainment systems
Nissan Leaf
In the Leaf, the higher trim levels including Evolve give you a massive, 14.3in central infotainment touchscreen. It isn't quite as responsive to prods as the EV3's, but the Google-based system has sharp graphics and is really easy to use, with intuitive menus and Google Maps built in. On top of that, you get Google Assistant voice control and wireless phone mirroring for Android and Apple devices, if you'd prefer to use your own apps.
Kia EV3
The EV3's 12.3in touchscreen has sharp graphics and responds quickly to inputs, and its menu structure is relatively easy to get your head round. You also get lots of features, including built-in sat-nav and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. However, with nothing to rest your wrist on while you're using the touchscreen, it's quite easy to trigger the touch-sensitive shortcut buttons lower down by mistake.
Space and practicality
Front space, rear space, seating flexibility, boot
Six-footers sitting in the front of the EV3 will find slightly more room than in the Leaf, but it's not a squeeze in either car. Both offer plenty of places for odds and ends, with a pair of cupholders, lidded storage in the central armrest and large cubbies in their lower dashboards.
There's more of a contrast in the back seats. The boxier shape and higher rear roofline of the EV3 allow for a lot more head room than in the swoopier Leaf, in which tall passengers will find their hair brushing the ceiling. And although the Leaf is the slightly longer car externally, the EV3 provides more leg room, as well as more space for feet under its front seats.
It will be a squeeze for three adults to sit side by side in the back of either car, but the additional shoulder room and foot space in the EV3 give it a slight advantage. Neither car's rear seats do anything particularly clever. They don't recline or slide like those of the rival Smart #1, and they offer only a 60/40 split/fold feature, rather than the more versatile 40/20/40 split of the #1. Nor does either car come with a ski hatch in the seatbacks to allow you to carry long, slim items between two rear passengers; this means you'll have to ask those passengers to sit shoulder to shoulder if you need to transport such awkward items.
Carrying capacity is decent in both boots, though; we managed to fit six carry-on suitcases below the load cover of each. Both load areas are a usefully boxy shape, with large openings that make loading or unloading items easy. A height-adjustable boot floor is standard in each car, with their highest settings ironing out the lip at the boot entrance. It's annoying, though, that the indents that hold the Leaf's floor in its highest position intrude into the lower section of the boot when you lower the floor, reducing its usable width.
Boot space
Nissan Leaf
Boot capacity 437-1052 litres Suitcases 6
Kia EV3
Boot capacity 460-1250 litres Suitcases 6
Buying and owning
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
Qualifying for the Government's top (£3750) Electric Car Grant brings the Leaf's list price well below that of the EV3, which doesn't qualify for a grant at all. However, if you're prepared to take a car from dealer stock (via whatcar.com/new-car-deals) rather than one built to your own specification, discounts can have the EV3 undercutting the Leaf.
The EV3 will also cost private cash buyers less in depreciation and be cheaper to service, plus its greater efficiency means you'll save around £400 in electricity bills (based on the current price cap of 26p/kWh) over three years/36,000 miles. Tally up all of the likely costs and the EV3 will be around £4300 cheaper to run over that period.
The EV3 also brings good news if you're buying on PCP finance (as most people do). On a three-year contract with a £4000 deposit and a 10,000-mile annual limit, it comes in at £486, versus the Leaf's £604. Just bear in mind that the Leaf's monthly figure is likely to come down with time, and the EV3's higher predicted resale value means you'll have a bigger settlement to pay if you decide to buy the car outright at the end of your finance contract.
Company car drivers will pay slightly less in benefit-in-kind tax for the Leaf, but at £3 per month you'll be lucky if the difference will cover a high street coffee.
Both cars have lots of mod cons, with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, heated steering wheels, electrically adjustable and heated front seats and dual-zone climate control among the highlights. The Leaf adds a convenient electric tailgate and the 360-degree camera mentioned earlier. You also get metallic paint as standard; that's a £650 option on the EV3.
When it comes to charging, the Leaf can accept a maximum charging rate of up to 150kW; a 10-80% top-up will take at least 30 minutes via a suitably powerful public charger. Despite its lower (135kW) peak rate and bigger battery, the EV3 will keep you waiting only a minute longer.
Being so new, the latest Leaf has yet to feature in the annual What Car? Reliability Survey, whereas the EV3 not only featured in the most recent survey but also topped the electric SUV category. Meanwhile, Kia ranked eighth out of 30 in the overall brand league table a long way ahead of Nissan's 29th place.
Kia's seven-year/100,000-mile standard warranty is likely to give buyers greater peace of mind than Nissan's par-for-the-course threeyear/60,000-mile offering. The cars' batteries are covered separately for up to eight years/100,000 miles.
Euro NCAP is yet to test the latest Leaf for safety, but it awarded the EV3 five stars in 2025. Both cars give you lots of safety kit, including rear cross-traffic alert, blindspot monitors, lane-keeping assistance and lane departure warning.
Our verdict
As reinventions go, the Leaf's is pretty fundamental, and most of the changes are for the better. The new, SUV-flavoured Leaf is an enjoyable car to drive, and one with a long equipment list and a plush-feeling interior. It struggles in a few areas, though, not least in its so-so real-world range, restricted rear seat space and unsettled ride.
As good as it is, then, the Leaf isn't a new class leader; instead, the EV3 retains its crown as our favourite small electric SUV. Sure, its list price is higher and it's more functional than it is swanky inside, but the EV3 more than compensates by having a longer real-world range and being more practical and much more comfortable. That it's a lot cheaper on PCP finance cements its victory.
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1st – Kia EV3
For Plush ride; handy under-bonnet storage; more rear space; lower running costs; big discounts available on dealer stock
Against More body lean in corners; interior feels cheaper in places
Recommended options None
What Car? rating 5 stars out of 5
Kia EV3 review >>
Kia EV3 deals >>
2nd – Nissan Leaf
For Lots of standard equipment; user-friendly Google infotainment system; more agile handling; nippier acceleration
Against Fidgety ride; so-so real-world range; limited rear head room; shorter warranty
Recommended options None
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Nissan Leaf review >>
Nissan Leaf deals >>
Nissan Leaf 75kWh Evolve
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 215bhp
Peak torque 262lb ft
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 7.2sec
Top speed 99mph
Braking 30-0mph 8.7m
Braking 70-0mph 48.4m
Noise at 30mph 56.7dB
Noise at 70mph 65.1dB
Kerb weight 1982kg
Tyre size (standard) 235/45 R19
Real-world range (estimate) 218 miles
Official range 386 miles
Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line
Engine Electric motor
Peak power 201bhp
Peak torque 209lb ft
Gearbox 1-spd automatic
0-60mph 7.5sec
Top speed 105mph
Braking 30-0mph 8.8m
Braking 70-0mph 46.9m
Noise at 30mph 56.2dB
Noise at 70mph 75.3dB
Kerb weight 1885kg
Tyre size (standard) 215/50 R19
Real-world range (estimate) 257 miles
Official range 367 miles
Cars pictured
Nissan Leaf 75kWh Evolve with Luminous Teal metallic paint and black roof, 18in wheels
Kia EV3 81.4kWh GT-Line with Sunset Orange premium metallic paint (£650)