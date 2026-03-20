“We have a massive document that tracks the size of things. Once a year, someone will get the task of reviewing each aspect of the car. So for smartphones, we're constantly looking at the trends: are they getting smaller or bigger? We also look at the most commonly sold suitcases to ensure they’ll fit well into the boot , and the takeaway drinks people buy most often to ensure our cars can accommodate these,” he explained.

Dan Connelly works at the Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE) in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, and he’s responsible for a team of 35 people who spend all day checking all sorts of details to ensure the brand’s cars are as easy to live with as possible.

Daniel told me that his team started working on the latest Qashqai when it was a digital concept, because it’s much better to tweak things before they’ve been designed into a physical vehicle. One of the many decisions they made was to ensure all the cupholders and door pockets could take a 1.5-litre water bottle.

They also do lots of tests in pre-production cars, such as opening up a can of Coke and leaving it in the driver’s cup holder to see if it spills while the car is swiftly driven around a handling circuit.

He’s also rightly proud of the boot separation board in the Qashqai because it was designed by his team and patented to NTCE.

So next time a car fits into your life really well, spare a thought for people like Daniel and his team and the many hours they spent getting these things so right that you didn’t notice them.

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